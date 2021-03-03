Hurun Global Rich List 2021 : Take a peek

The Hurun Global Rich List 2021, which was rolled out on Tuesday, gave away ranking positions to 3228 billionaires that came across from 2402 companies and 68 countries. While the Tesla founder Elon Musk ranked first among all, what took Indians by surprise and proud was the 8th position of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani in the list.

Hurun List 2021: Only 1 Indian in top 10; Elon Musk takes the No 1 spothttps://t.co/8a1NLJVE1L — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 3, 2021

#InPics | Hurun Report has released the Hurun Global Rich List 2021, a ranking of the US Dollar billionaires in the worldhttps://t.co/JgIlw8xMo5 — WION (@WIONews) March 3, 2021

The head of Reliance Industries witnessed a 24 % jump in fortunes and climbed up one spot to be the eighth richest globally, as per the Hurun Global Rich List https://t.co/XJLGAoyKo7 #MukeshAmbani — The Hindu (@the_hindu) March 2, 2021

Elon tops Hurun Global Rich List 2021, Mukesh Ambani 8th with net worth of $83bn. All the Richi-rich names in the report. https://t.co/V8X9gE01z8 — @CoreenaSuares (@CoreenaSuares2) March 2, 2021

Along with Mukesh Ambani, there were sever other Indians who joined the list in the Hurun Global Rich List 2021, Gautam Adani and Family positioned as the second most extravagant Indians (48th all around the world) with a total assets of Rs 2.34 lakh crore. Shiv Nadar and Family were positioned third (58th around the world) with a total assets of Rs 1.94 lakh crore. Steel mogul Laksmi Mittal followed at number four (104th worldwide) with a total assets of Rs 1.40 lakh crore while Cyrus Poonawalla was positioned the fifth (113th internationally) most extravagant Indian with a total assets of Rs 1.35 lakh crore.

Forty Indians entered the billionaires’ club in the pandemic-stricken 2020 to take the number of those in the coveted list to 177 people.https://t.co/3M09XrutoT — Firstpost (@firstpost) March 3, 2021

Bu}n 🔥 Haters NEW : Mukesh Ambani is now the Eighth richest person in the world with a fortune of $83 billion : Hurun Global Rich List 2021 — Megh Updates 🚨 (@MeghUpdates) March 2, 2021

Asia’s richest person and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has been ranked eighth on the Hurun Global Rich List 2021

😍😍😍 — Anand B T (@anandakennamet1) March 2, 2021

Mukesh Ambani Ji is now the 8th richest person in the world with a fortune of $83 billion- Hurun 2021…🇮🇳 — Rahul Yadav (@BeingRahulYadav) March 2, 2021

Mukesh Ambani Reclaims The Title Of Asia’s Richest BUSINESS NEWS: The Hurun Global Rich List 2021, released on Tuesday, ranked 3228 billionaires from 2402 companies and 68 countries. Tesla founder Elon Musk topped the list with a net worth of 14.4 lakh crore ($197 billion). pic.twitter.com/VuPhWruSW7 — Jehlam Times (@jammumediaa) March 2, 2021