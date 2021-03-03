Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

Hurun Global Rich List 2021 : Take a peek

AvatarPriyanka Chaubey
TechTrending

The Hurun Global Rich List 2021, which was rolled out on Tuesday, gave away ranking positions to 3228 billionaires that came across from 2402 companies and 68 countries. While the Tesla founder Elon Musk ranked first among all, what took Indians by surprise and proud was the 8th position of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani in the list.

Along with Mukesh Ambani, there were sever other Indians who joined the list in the Hurun Global Rich List 2021,  Gautam Adani and Family positioned as the second most extravagant Indians (48th all around the world) with a total assets of Rs 2.34 lakh crore. Shiv Nadar and Family were positioned third (58th around the world) with a total assets of Rs 1.94 lakh crore. Steel mogul Laksmi Mittal followed at number four (104th worldwide) with a total assets of Rs 1.40 lakh crore while Cyrus Poonawalla was positioned the fifth (113th internationally) most extravagant Indian with a total assets of Rs 1.35 lakh crore.

 

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend