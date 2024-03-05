The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is set to receive significant updates that promise to elevate its position in the competitive electric vehicle (EV) market. With a focus on increased battery capacity, enhanced performance, and design refinements, Hyundai aims to address consumer demands for longer range, more power, and improved functionality.

Bigger Battery, Extended Range

One of the most notable upgrades for the 2025 Ioniq 5 is the expansion of its battery capacity from the current 77.4 kWh to 84.0 kWh. This enhancement is expected to significantly increase the vehicle’s range, addressing one of the primary concerns of EV buyers.

The rear-wheel-drive single-motor variant, currently rated at 303 miles, is anticipated to achieve around 325 miles on a single charge, while the all-wheel-drive dual-motor setup could see its range increase from 260 to approximately 280 miles (“2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Is Getting a Bigger Battery and a Rear Wiper,” Car and Driver).

Design and Functional Updates

The 2025 Ioniq 5 will also feature visual updates to its front and rear ends, including new bumpers that extend the car’s length by 0.8 inches, new wheel designs, and a reshaped rear spoiler. A much-requested rear window wiper has been added, enhancing rear visibility for drivers. Inside, the Ioniq 5 inherits the Ioniq 6’s steering wheel with a four-pixel light motif, which now includes hand detection functionality.

The wireless charger has been relocated for easier access, and the climate controls and infotainment dials have been reorganized for improved usability.

Performance and Handling Enhancements

Hyundai is introducing an N Line trim level for the Ioniq 5, aimed at bridging the gap between the standard model and the high-performance Ioniq 5 N. While it’s unclear if this model will receive a power boost, it will feature unique bumper designs, a body kit, and 20-inch wheels for a more aggressive look.

The entire Ioniq 5 lineup has received updates to the shocks and added structural reinforcements, along with more sound insulation to reduce noise from the rear electric motor. These changes are expected to improve handling and ride comfort, making the Ioniq 5 even more appealing to driving enthusiasts

Beyond the Specifications

In the hotly contested mid-size electric SUV segment, the 2025 Ioniq 5 positions itself as a strong competitor with its focus on extended range, user-requested improvements, and a potential performance boost. The base model’s anticipated 325-mile range places it at the forefront, potentially surpassing class leaders like the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

While those rivals might boast superior performance in higher trims, the standard Ioniq 5 is expected to be competitive, with the upcoming N Line catering to drivers seeking a sportier option without breaking the bank. This combination of class-leading range, competitive performance across trims, and potentially attractive pricing suggests the 2025 Ioniq 5 is poised to solidify its place as a leader in the ever-evolving electric vehicle market.

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 represents a significant update to an already popular electric SUV. With a larger battery offering extended range, design and functional improvements for enhanced usability, and the addition of a sporty N Line trim, Hyundai is poised to meet the evolving needs of EV buyers.

As the automotive industry continues to shift towards electrification, the updated Ioniq 5 is a clear indication of Hyundai’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the electric vehicle space.