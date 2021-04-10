IBUS; THE TELCO SERVICES COMPANY GETS INVESTMENT FROM MORGAN STANLEY INDIA

Connectivity is the key. Prior to requisite infrastructure; the need for connectivity was quite avoided & looked upon as something not essential. But today; we can’t even afford to do that. The major players therefore are constantly looking to grow more & more in the segment. The latest news in the buzz today is regarding the same segment.

The major company in connectivity; iBus has received a raise from Morgan Stanley India. The insights into the funding are given in the article. Let’s get inside to know more.

MORE ABOUT iBUS

The company was founded in 2010 to provide proper connectivity solutions with the help of proper future-ready technologies. It was promoted by Ram Sellaratnam, Subhash Vasudevan and Sunil Menon.

The platform is known for providing seamless connectivity across all the possible premises.

They managed to cater to the need of connectivity of different businesses in order to adapt the objective of enhanced visitors & retailers and most importantly the customer experience. The major telecom providers are its partners. The prominent clients have been Brigade, Aster Medcity, Wipro, The Leela, Park Hyatt , JW Marriott and many more. The major offerings are :

iBus Talk : Connecting people through a single neutral signal

iBus Sync : Connecting businesses by broadband ecosystem

iBus Sense: Real Time Monitoring Technology

iBus Find : Usage of data links for contextual insights

It is functional at More than 280 sites in 12 plus states. The major categories& number of sites it caters to are

54 plus hospitals/colleges

35 plus hotels/resorts/clubs

45 plus malls/ commercials

145 plus offices/ IT Parks

MORE ABOUT INVESTMENT

The Morgan Stanley India infrastructure has successfully Rs. 150 crore in the company but the terms of the deal are still not disclosed. The MD of the infrastructure company stated that this investment will give a push to pursue the much needed scale that it deserves across the nation.

With this funding; it will enhance its client base and expand its services. The advisor for this entire funding transaction was Cipher Plexus Capital.

INSIGHT INTO MORGAN STANLEY INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE

The company is a major player in the country’s infrastructure strategy since the year 2002. It is a private firm of the parent American multinational Morgan Stanley that provides requisite financial services. It offers various kinds of financial products & funds to boost the infrastructural picture in the country. The products generally offered are liquidity & investment funds.

India now demands a strong communication network as it is no more a luxury. It has now become a necessity and a crucial part of infrastructure. High speed & low latency is the top most priority when are switching to remote work at such a fast pace. These investments will definitely boost this efficiency gap and thereby cater to entire population needs.