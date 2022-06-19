Neqotkuk couple need extra Indigenous artists to pursue NFT market

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) is a great opportunity for artists to market their digital creations, according to a couple from Tobique First Nation (Neqotkuk) in New Brunswick. They want to encourage other Indigenous artists to become involved as well.

Cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, such as bitcoin, are fungible, but non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are digital assets that cannot be reproduced.

To teach Native Americans how to package their artwork, music, and data into NFTs, Native American artists Bronson Nicholas and Mandy Perley have created a six-week school. The course will be taught by Bronson Nicholas and Mandy Perley.

Perley, who was 24 at the time, said that “we simply need to bring our people along with us and produce them along with us into this new technology and let them earn money on it”

For their enterprise, the Wolastoqeys are putting out a business plan. Non-fiction text (NFT) music video, access to a private neighborhood, and thorough instructions on how to package your non-fiction text are included in this bundle.

Because indigenous artists get a royalty of 10% on every sale for the rest of their life if they use NFTs, Nicholas suggests that they do.

Using the blockchain to preserve his family’s traditions, Nicholas, 25, said, “This may be a global system that enables us to share these amazing creations with the rest of the world.”

The two are fully self-taught when it comes to NFTs. A local market in the metaverse called the “Rezerverse” will soon welcome the two.

Businesses that began operations in December and used neon hand drums to package their products hailed the idea.

A member of the Saulteau First Nation tells me that we like participating in different Indigenous projects because they enable us to learn from each other and promote our common interests.

They must be developed by cultural criteria according to Goddard and his business partner, David Fierro.

It seems that at least eight different indigenous NFT companies are involved.

According to Goddard, “within our network of Indigenous programs, we try to collaborate.”

Scam artists are a common problem in the world of online trade, according to her. Getting an education, starting a company, and connecting with the Indigenous NFT corporate network are some of Goddard’s recommendations for Indigenous artists. A developer caused a significant amount of damage to their firm.

“Diversifying your economic stream” is what Goddard means when he discusses indigenous artists digitizing and selling their work online.

On Discord and YouTube, she mentioned free NFT seminars. To this end, Goddard expects a rise in Indigenous Artist participation on Metaverse because of the opportunity to both recognize indigenous art and profit from it.