In Interview with Sujitesh Das, COO, HealthWorksAI

Q-1. Over the years, India has emerged as a talent hotspot in the IT industry, how do you see India’s contribution in Data Analytics services?

Ans. With the advent of the digital revolution, companies are developing future strategies in areas such as big data analytics, mobility, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, IoT, blockchain, and more, and India has emerged as a key driver of these new-age technologies.

India has been a bedrock of IT talent, contributing massively in terms of human resources to the data analytics sector. With the best of the brightest minds graduating out of the IITs and NITs, our country is a power pool of S.T.E.M talent. The key is that the companies who can build processes to energise and align this talent toward purpose will be the biggest beneficiaries.

Q-2. What are your plans of hiring in India and what would be the critical skills that will differentiate the ideal candidates from the rest?

Ans. As businesses anticipate a surge in the adoption of new-age technologies like AI/ML, Big Data Analytics etc., we at HealthWorksAI, as a B2B SaaS AI-driven firm, are continuously and rapidly expanding our talent pool. We plan to double our employee base in India in the next 18 months to strengthen our product portfolio.

We do not expect recent graduates to carry any business experience, but a strong background in math, decision sciences and tech acumen is essential. We also seek strong analytical and programming skills while hiring, because we believe in tackling real-world challenges. We surely train them further to adapt to the industry domain.

While there are thousands of engineering and science students graduating each year in India, we like to be selective in our hiring by picking up sharp and smart from top tier like IITs, BITs, NITs. This is a key ingredient in shaping our company’s workforce with emerging solutions based on AI and Machine Learning.

Q-3. In covid, a lot transformed. How are you keeping your talent intact and what makes your company stand apart when it comes to unique HR practices?

Ans. Many professions have adopted a work-from-anywhere culture during the pandemic, including us. This has benefited both the company and the employees. We have focused on several HR initiatives to de-stress our remotely operating staff, that in turn has helped talent retention.

We are focused on creating a healthy and growing environment amongst our employees by instilling an entrepreneurial spirit in our fun centennial work crowd through unique developmental programs such as open leave practice, multiple opportunities for promotions round the year through self-nominations, thrice-a-year weeklong all-paid work retreats, self-managed trustful teams, no scheduled meeting days and more.

We completed two successful seasons of our unique portable office mode – the offsite work retreats in Goa and Mussoorie in the last 6 months, that has enhanced employee bonding and team camaraderie. We are now gearing up to the third season in the upcoming quarter.

Q-4. New-age technology is being adopted in every industry, including healthcare and real estate. How do you think these future technologies will impact the entire ecosystem?

Ans. Adoption of technologies like AI, machine learning, deep learning has become a mandate for most of the companies and is no longer a choice. This will change the way we deploy resources and any sector, whether it is insurance or real estate or healthcare, could gain advancement only by adopting these next generation of technologies to drive operational excellence across its departments.

One such example is the US healthcare sector, where there is an increase in the usage of clinical diagnosis using big data analytics, AI/ML, deep learning as well as for multiple other functions related to care management, benefit design, and member engagement. The patient is no longer a passive recipient of diagnostics and prescriptions, but rather an active participant in care planning and management.

New doors are opening in healthcare by making use of the above-mentioned technologies, thereby increasing the output. It also changes the way how patients access the services in a more transparent way.

Q-5. What are your thoughts on major technological advancements in the Medicare Advantage market in the United States?

Ans. Medicare Advantage (MA) in the United States is a one-of-a-kind healthcare program funded by the federal government and managed by private insurance companies known as Payers or Health Plans. MA health plans have always been large outsourcers of services and solutions in order to get the best of what is available. This has resulted in some fragmentation.

A solution provider who offers a variety of services will undoubtedly have an advantage. The healthcare industry generates a lot of data, but turning it into insights that improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency is a difficult task. However, we have come up with multiple data analytics solutions to transform the services offered in the US Medicare market. A solution provider with “an inch-wide and mile-deep focus” will always have an advantage over providers who are “all things to all health plans.”