India unveils six technology innovation platforms for worldwide competitive manufacturing

The Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises launched six technology innovation platforms in an effort to promote domestic production and will focus on globally competitive manufacturing in India. The objective is to set up international production leaders in the country and to encourage companies to explore a China plus one production strategy.

Union Minister Prakash Javakar claimed that these platforms will enable integration of all India’s technical resources and the industry involved to a unified platform to start to identify technological challenges facing the domestic industry and solutions for crowdsourcing.

The minister further stated that this will help India achieve its aim of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and a competitive manufacturing sector countries across the globe, by encouraging the development of important “mother” manufacturing technology through the Platform’s “Grand Challenges”.

Furthermore, Prakash Javadekar tweeted, “A country that innovates advances and prospers. The technology innovation platforms unveiled today will help India become a global technology and innovation hub by promoting #AatmaNirbharBharat in technology solutions.”

IIT Madras, the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI), the International Centre for Automotive Technology (iCAT), the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), BHEL, and HMT, in collaboration with IISc Banglore, have developed the six technology platforms. These platforms will concentrate on the development of technologies that would enable India to compete globally in the manufacturing industry.

Industry (including original equipment manufacturers, Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies, as well as raw material manufacturing companies), start-ups, domain experts/professionals, R&D institutions, and academic institutions (colleges and universities) will be able to provide innovative solutions, suggestions, and expert opinions on issues involving manufacturing techniques through these platforms, according to the Ministry.

In addition, the exchange of research and development information and other technological aspects will be promoted. On these platforms, more than 39,000 students, experts, institutes, industries, and laboratories have already been registered.

The target is to build global production leaders in India through the elimination of sectoral disabilities and the creation of economies of scale to build a comprehensive ecosystem element in India. This comes in the wake of last year’s launch of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) programmes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed global companies in February to take advantage of PLI plans of ₹1.97 trillion in 13 sectors and to grow production in India.

These platforms, according to Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Heavy Industries and Enterprises, are a gift to the nation as part of the ‘AzadikaAmrutMahotsav-Celebration of 75 Years of Independence.’