India retailer Vijay Sales announces Republic Day Sale for 2023

South Indian-based retailer, Vijay Sales has announced their new sale on the occasion of Republic Day. The sale was confirmed by the retailer who promised that there will be a lot of new products which will be sold for a discounted price.

Speaking more specifically about this event, it has been said that Vijay Sales would provide fantastic discounts on items that can reach as high as 65 percent.

If you’ve been wondering just which things will be on sale, you should know that you can now view the variety of products, including smartphones, smart watches, earbuds, and many other products, that will be for sale.

Vijay Sales announces discounts for Republic Day Sale

You don't need 50 apps to know more about Vijay Sales. You just need to visit our website or Instagram page. #VijaySales #50apps #pachaasapps #momentmarketing #trending pic.twitter.com/BAzzxz8lOu — Vijay Sales (@VijaySales) January 18, 2023

Talking more about the products which will be going on sale for this year’s sale, we have products like:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

If you have been thinking about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, here the retail is promising to provide a discount and sell the new foldable flagship for a price of Rs. 1,46,999.

iPhone 14 Plus

If you are looking to upgrade to a new Apple iPhone, then you can get in hands with the latest new Apple iPhone 14 Plus which will be sold for a starting price of Rs. 84,990 for this year’s Republic Day Sale.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

If you are looking to upgrade to the latest new earbuds, right now you can get in hands with the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro which will be sold for a discounted pricing of Rs. 15,999.

Redmi Buds 3 Lite

Are the discounts only availed for premium products? Well, it’s not only the premium but infact you can get discounts on budget products like Redmi Buds 3 Lite which will be sold for a price tag of Rs. 1,499.

Bank offers for Vijay Sales

Speaking more specifically about this Republic Day Sale, you should be aware that it will officially begin on January 25, a day before Republic Day, and that ICIC Bank Card Holders will receive special discounts.

The best part of this deal is that you don’t have to use a credit card; in fact, this offer is also valid for ICICI bank’s debit cards. Here, Vijay Sales is promising to deliver an overall discount of up to 7.5 percent immediate discount, which may go up to Rs. 3,000.

You may get a new device for EMI using debit cards if you decide to purchase expensive gadgets, such as a smart TV or even a laptop. Speaking of credit cards, you will be able to take advantage of an additional discount price of Rs. 1,500 on credit cards that make purchases using non-EMI transactions. Additionally, the transaction should cost more than Rs 20,000. Regarding credit cards, it is said that customers using an ICICI Bank credit card would be eligible for a discount of up to Rs. 5,000 on EMI and non-EMI purchases that cost more than Rs. 1,000,000.

What are the other banks that are providing offers now?

Right now, you will be able to enjoy discounts on HSBC, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda and also on AU Small Finance Bank, and IDFC Bank too.