Indian government working to classify cryptocurrency under GST law

Currently the Indian government is seeking to classify cryptocurrencies under the GST law to avoid confusion. It will allow it to be taxed on the full value of each transaction. An 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST) is levied on crypto exchange services, which are classified as financial services.

Indian government is seeking to classify cryptocurrencies under the GST law to avoid confusion

GST officials claim that cryptocurrency is similar to lottery, casinos, betting, gambling, and horse racing in the sense that it is taxed at a rate of 28% on the total value. Additionally, a 3% GST is charged on the entire gold transaction.

“There is a clarity needed in regard to levy of GST on cryptocurrencies and whether it has to be levied on the entire value, We are seeing whether cryptocurrencies can be classified as goods or services and also removing any doubt on whether it can be called an actionable claim,” an official said.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) law lacks a clear definition of cryptocurrencies and no law governing virtual digital currencies, the classification must assess whether the legal environment qualifies it as an actionable claim.

A creditor can file an actionable claim for any type of debt that is not secured by a mortgage on immovable property. The taxation of crypto assets has been explained in the Budget for 2022-23. From April 1, a 30 percent I-T, plus cess and surcharges, will be charged to such transactions, the same as it applies to horse racing winnings or other speculative transactions.

Gains will be taxed on April 1 of 2022 under the 1% TDS law, which will become effective on July 1, 2022. Separately, the government is drafting legislation to regulate cryptocurrencies, but no draught has been made available to the public. AmRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan says actionable claims are not subject to GST except for lottery, betting, and gaming.

“Private cryptocurrencies cannot be classified as money or securities for taxation purposes,” Mohan explained. “What needs to be seen is whether the legal system would classify the same as an ‘actionable claim’ or not.”

The Budget 2022-23 also proposed a 1 percent TDS on payments towards virtual currencies beyond? 10,000 in a year and taxation of such gifts in the hands of the recipient. The threshold limit for TDS would be? 50,000 a year for specified persons, including individuals and HUFs who are required to have their accounts audited under I-T Act.

If you find this article informative then do not forget to share it with your friends and family!

Also read: Australia will undergo a major transformation by incorporating cryptocurrency