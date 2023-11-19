The creator of the Call of Duty franchise, Infinity Ward, has opened a new facility in Austin, Texas, marking a huge expansion of its activities. Since its establishment in 2002, Infinity Ward has dominated the gaming sector and garnered recognition for its innovative approach to game development. This new company aims to continue this legacy by focusing on creating cutting-edge, inventive Call of Duty brand experiences.

The new Austin studio wants to revolutionize Call of Duty gameplay by combining cutting-edge hardware with creative ideas. Call of Duty: Ghosts, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are just a few of the games developed by Infinity Ward, which is renowned for pushing the boundaries of modern gaming. All in all, these games have won more than 200 “Game of the Year” and 100 “Editor’s Choice” accolades.

This expansion is a testament to Infinity Ward’s dedication to fostering a creative atmosphere that enables its staff to produce amazing experiences. The company, an Activision affiliate, will use its extensive history in the game business to create new standards.

People are the focus of the Austin studio, not simply technology. They are looking to add an experienced user interface engineer to their team. To create intuitive and engaging user interfaces, this role requires a solid understanding of console gaming user experience and proficiency with LUA scripting. The ideal candidate for the position of senior UI engineer should have more than seven years of experience developing user interfaces and at least one deployed product.

Activision is the sole owner of Infinity Ward

Activision currently has over a dozen studios working on its flagship franchise, including Activision Central Design, Activision Localization Dublin, Activision QA, Activision Shanghai Studio, Beenox, Demonware, Digital Legends Entertainment, High Moon Studios, Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Solid State Studios, Team Ricochet, Toys for Bob, and Treyarch, as noted by commenters on the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit.

Infinity Ward’s Tech team

Developing, altering, and debugging UI software in script and C/C++, delivering and testing UI software on several platforms, and cooperating with internal departments and other Activision studios are among the duties of this dynamic profession. In addition, this role involves mentoring and serving as the team’s engine for productivity.

The ideal applicant for this position will have a thorough grasp of object-oriented programming, a proven track record of developing dependable code, and preferably some experience with ActionScript, Lua, C#, and UX design.

More than simply a new facility, Infinity Ward’s expansion in Austin is a center for innovation and creativity, with plans to breathe fresh life into the cherished Call of Duty franchise and uphold its stellar gaming heritage.

About Infinity Ward

An American company called Infinity Ward, Inc. creates video games. They created the video game Call of Duty as well as the previous seven Call of Duty games. After previously working at 2015, Inc., Vince Zampella, Grant Collier, and Jason West founded Infinity Ward in 2002.

The initial 22 members of the Infinity Ward team were all part of the 2015, Inc. team that worked on Medal of Honor: Allied Assault. Activision first contributed to the funding of Infinity Ward, purchasing thirty percent of the business before finally purchasing the entire firm. In 2003, the World War II shooter Call of Duty, the studio’s debut title, was made available for PC.