Inside Kylie Jenner’s $80M California Real Estate Empire: A Look at Her Massive Mortgages

Kylie Jenner, a member of the Kardashian/Jenner family, has taken out three large mortgages totaling $16.25 million to add to her property portfolio worth $80 million.

Although she is one of the richest in her family, with a net worth of around $600 million, she has been taking out substantial loans on her properties in Los Angeles.

Kylie’s estate, which she bought for $36.5 million in the Holmby Hills area, has seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a swimming pool, a cinema, and a chef’s kitchen. Despite this, she has a mortgage of $7.5 million on the property.

The Kardashian/Jenner family is known for racking up huge debts on their properties, totaling over $150 million, which are managed through trusts connected to their long-term financial advisor, Lester Knispel, and business manager, Lou Taylor, who has been linked to Britney Spears.

Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, Lou’s company, denied involvement in the monitoring and control of Britney during her 13-year-long conservatorship under her father Jamie, in which Lou was involved for 11 years.

Kylie Jenner Takes Out Massive Home Loans

Kylie Jenner owns a $12.5 million house in Hidden Hills, which she shares with her family. She purchased the eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion in September 2016 through a trust managed by Lou Taylor and Lester Knispel. She has a mortgage of $6 million on the property from JP Morgan Chase Bank.

In addition, Kylie and her ex-partner Travis Scott bought a seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom house in Beverly Hills for $13.45 million in 2018 after their daughter Stormi was born.

The property has a $2.75 million home loan from First Tennessee Bank National Association and is owned by The Alice In Wonderland Trust, which is linked to Lou Taylor.

It’s unclear how much time Kylie and Travis spent at the Beverly Hills house together, as they had separate living arrangements even before their separation. Travis preferred to maintain his creativity and insisted on having his own place to work on his music career.

Kylie Jenner has a plot of land worth $3.25 million at the Madison Club in La Quinta, which she purchased in February 2019 next to her mother Kris Jenner’s home. She is now building a mansion on the property, which is owned by Springers LLC.

The same address as Lou Taylor’s Tri-Star appears on the property records. In April 2020, Kylie bought a five-acre plot of land in Hidden Hills for almost $15 million, which previously belonged to Miley Cyrus, and demolished the old house.

Kylie is now constructing another mansion on this land, which she purchased in an off-market deal.

The property is owned by Long Valley Living LLC, which is also linked to Lou Taylor. Pictures obtained by The U.S. Sun show that construction work is underway on the property after the pandemic.