Investing in crypto? Here’s something new called TUBBYCOIN

I am pretty sure that you guys must have watched TELETUBBIES at least once. For those who don’t know, it is a British Cartoon series aimed at the kids. And I won’t lie, it was pretty boring even for kids. But today they did something that is not boring at all. Teletubbies have announced TUBBYCOIN (BigHugs tokens) due to the huge interest that people have been showing in crypto. TUBBYCOIN has been developed by WildBrain Labs and has the four characters of the TV show on its symbol.

How to send BigHugs to your friends?

This is one of the simplest by any coin ever. One just needs to share a post on social media using the tag #TubbyCoin and let the company do the rest. The company has planned an initial donation of CAD 5000 to Kids Help Phone. And then for every like and hashtag used, they will donate another $1, up to CAD 10,000. This is their way to share love and also promote TubbyCoin at the same time.

TubbyCoin uses the proprietary antenna technology of HugTech, which is very powerful and is the main secret behind its efficiency. The cryptocurreny has been developed by one of the best scientists at WildBrain labs. They were able to make TubbyCoin more efficient than Bitcoin and gives it a faster processing speed. The best part is they are also limited in nature and can grow immensely in value with time.

Investing in TubbyCoin!

It is a simple process like Bitcoin or any other cryptocurreny. Once you make and verify an account with an exchange, you are good to go. Most popular exchanges have it listed on their platform. Still to name some of them are CoinBase, Binance, WazirX, Coinswitch, and others. It seems to be a good investment from a short and long-term perspective, considering that it is based on a cartoon series. We can expect TubbyCoin to get popular real soon.

Another great thing about this is the help that kids are getting. You sharing their hashtags and liking their posts is helping a kid in Canada seek free mental health service. This is a great initiative by the company, and I really appreciate it. Share the love with your friends and get started with the crypto world with TubbyCoin.

You must be wondering how much money is enough to get started. Well, the answer is $0. This is the first cryptocurrency that operates with love and hugs and gives higher returns without any doubt. It’s a high-return low-risk trade, so I can advise anyone. And by the way, “Happy belated April Fools’ Day!”

Did you like the prank played by the makers of Teletubbies? Well, I did, and so I decided to share it with you guys. Tell us your thoughts in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like it and share it with your friends.

