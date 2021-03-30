Is PC Gaming Declining?

PC gaming sales have seen a decline. The consoles and their digital stores exist in a self-contained bubble. Prices are high because of the total monopoly. There is no competition between the many digital distribution platforms, so prices are rising. More offers and discounts are offered on these platforms.

Another factor that has made the PC the center of hardware and software innovation. Games and services are cheaper and many are free. There has been an increase in innovation, as you don’t have to ask for permission to release updates for PC games, and can modify existing ones on any platform as the hardware and software evolve.

The features outlined above – derived, flat, repetitive and addictive – are characteristics of 98% of all mobile games. While these problems need to be addressed, a silver lining is that global regulators are catching up with the harmful potential of this mechanism and cracking down on publishers. It will be a slow process, but one that bans loot boxes, or at least restricts the sale that contains them, to audiences over the age of 18. Many modern PC games are being converted into mobile games.

It means going through the same movements countless times while pushing the story forward and improving your character. This is understandable from a business point of view, but from a player perspective it is a predictable, stale environment with little or no variety, and many games have no mechanical deviations beyond what is inherited from existing blockbusters.

The advantage of PC game survival is that people use PCs instead of laptops. They are looking for a way to kill time. If you have a PC at work, you can watch a movie or install one or two games on it. The fact that this drowns out my opinion does not deprive them of the absolute truth.

It is possible that the PC market will continue to grow in 2021 and beyond. Gartner points out that companies in Asia are switching from Windows 7 to Windows 10. Nevertheless, consumer demand for personal computers remains weak. To generate sustainable growth, the PC industry needs to come up with innovations that give consumers a reason to switch to new devices.

If the PC market continues to shrink, innovations that have taken place in the past will have to accelerate and create clever new things to stop product launches for a four-year period. “This is not a panic situation because the GPU market is generating incredible volumes. These forces are working as we predicted and driving the business of televisions, displays, and related gaming services forward, “Jon Peddie said in a statement.

This is exacerbated by the fact that the Moores Act did not comply, argues Peddie, which means that CPU manufacturers are struggling to increase processor performance at the same pace as in the past, which is why the product cycle mentioned above has dragged on for four years. It seems to say that these forces consist of better consoles with real performance improvements, more console-exclusive games, and improvements in the quality of the TV panels themselves. If this sounds familiar to us, it is because we have heard the death knell for PC games ring in the past, and although we are not convinced that it is quite what the scaremongers call a coffin, at least to begin measuring it, it is still there.

When the next generation of consoles with the PS5 and Xbox Series X hit the stores, there was speculation that PC games have been in decline in recent years. But contrary to popular belief, the opposite is the case: PC gaming is still strong today. The technology has helped to save the PC community from stagnation, with Intel dominating the i-series processor market for several years without any significant change. One could argue that no real technological innovation has propelled the industry.

The dedicated PC gaming community is driven by the ease and uniformity of Steam. No other platform in the PC gaming scene has GreenMangaming, GOG Galaxy or the almost console-like ubiquity of the platform that gives PC gaming marketable security. It is also a question that the community has not had any significant backlash against the inclusion of Epic Games Stores in the scene.

In our view, PC gaming is growing, not shrinking, and there is increased interest in the industry overall. Microsoft is a trillion-dollar company that develops games so far that they are at the center of Windows 10, and we have some interesting figures on this subject that show that the value of the PC gaming market has increased since 2011.

Smartphone app sales will grow at an average annual rate of 8% over this forecast period, and smartphone gaming in emerging markets will grow even faster. PC games will be the most lucrative segment of game purchases, approaching $32 billion by 2023. Mobile games will have more purchases and higher-quality expansion purchases, which will keep the revenue growth in PC games strong.

China alone is expected to generate 53% of its video game revenues from mobile games in 2017, up from 46% in 2016. The APAC region is estimated to generate the US $46.6 billion or 47% of global video game sales in 2016 (note: this is not only true for PC games). China alone will generate nearly half of APAC’s $24.4 billion in revenue, cementing its place as the world’s largest video game market, ahead of the US’s expected $23.5 billion.