In the ever-changing world of travel technology, LE Travenues Technology, the company behind the popular Ixigo app, is preparing for a second round of public offerings. The company, backed by heavyweights such as SAIF Partners India IV, Peak XV, and Micromax, has refiled its draft papers with SEBI, intending to raise Rs 120 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). Let’s look into the complexities of this strategic shift and what it means for the company and potential investors.

Credits: Money Control

The Refiling Decision:

After a deliberate break following their maiden attempt, LE Travenues Technology has returned to the IPO game. The decision to resubmit the draft papers indicates calibrated confidence in market circumstances and the company’s willingness to take the next step ahead. The revised IPO strategy calls for a combination of new share issuance and an offer-for-sale (OFS) by existing shareholders, creating a collaborative picture of institutional investors and important individuals guiding the ship.

Key Players in the OFS:

SAIF Partners India IV and Peak XV Partners Investments V are set to be the major players in the offer-for-sale (OFS), shedding a significant number of equity shares. Noteworthy is the participation of founders Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar, along with key stakeholders like Micromax Informatics, Placid Holdings, Catalyst Trusteeship, and Madison India Opportunities Trust Fund. This diverse array of contributors underscores the company’s strategy for broad-based involvement in its financial move.

The Faces Behind Ixigo:

Founded in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar, Ixigo is not just an app; it’s a journey crafted by minds deeply rooted in technology. The duo, both IIT Kanpur alumni, brings a unique blend of technical prowess and visionary leadership to the table. Their roles as Chairman, Managing Director, Group CEO, and Director, Group Co-CEO, respectively, have been instrumental in shaping Ixigo’s identity in the travel-tech space.

Financial Triumphs and Future Prospects:

Beyond the boardroom, the company’s financial performance is turning heads. The fiscal year ending March 2023 witnessed a remarkable turnaround – from a loss of Rs 21.09 crore to a consolidated net profit of Rs 23.4 crore. Fast forward to the nine months ending December FY24, and the net profit soared to Rs 65.7 crore, a testament to the company’s upward trajectory. With revenue from operations clocking in at Rs 491.02 crore, the numbers underscore the growth potential Ixigo sees in the burgeoning Indian travel market.

Fresh Issue Proceeds Game Plan:

As any strategic move goes, the allocation of the net fresh issue proceeds is the compass guiding LE Travenues Technology’s journey. A significant chunk, Rs 45 crore, is earmarked for fortifying working capital, while Rs 25.8 crore is designated for bolstering cloud infrastructure and technology – the heartbeat of any tech-driven travel platform. The remaining funds are kept in the war chest for potential inorganic growth through acquisitions, strategic initiatives, and general corporate needs.

Indian Travel Market: The Canvas for Growth:

The decision to refloat the IPO aligns seamlessly with the optimistic canvas of the Indian travel market. Estimated at around Rs 3.8 lakh crore in FY23, the market, covering air, rail, road, and hotels, is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 9 percent, reaching Rs 5.8 lakh crore by FY28. Ixigo, with its AI-based approach, is strategically poised to ride this wave, offering innovative solutions to Indian travelers.

Potential Impact on the Horizon:

Beyond the financials and market projections, the refiled IPO carries broader implications. For LE Travenues Technology, it represents a shot at fueling expansion plans, bolstering market presence, and enhancing technological capabilities. Existing investors, including the heavyweights, see an opportunity to strategically exit or partially offload their positions. For retail and institutional investors, it’s a front-row seat to potentially invest in a promising player in India’s travel-tech narrative.

Conclusion:

As the curtain rises on LE Travenues Technology’s second IPO effort, the stage is poised for a watershed moment in the company’s history and, by extension, the Indian travel-tech industry. The strategic decision demonstrates their belief in the market’s potential and their outlook for the future. For others watching from the sidelines, the success of this IPO might be a watershed moment in the evolution of not just a company, but an entire industry navigating the skies of innovation and expansion.