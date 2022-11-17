Jack Dorsey, the ex CEO concerned about the new Twitter

Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, has been seen making several changes to the platform with supporters and defenders commenting about his moves with numerous tweets. It doesn’t end with the general public as Twitter’s co-founder Jack Dorsey too seemed to follow the steps closely.

Jack Dorsey tweeted this morning saying, “no one knows anything,” referring to the microblogging site Twitter.

In reply, Elon Musk said, “Magic knows it all.”

Musk and Dorsey have been debating over the platform. Last week, the platform witnessed an argument between both of them over Twitter’s vision and the Birdwatch feature.

The concern of Jack Dorsey came after Twitter observed a wave of fake accounts pretending to be big personalities and celebrities after the availability of the blue tick for just $8.

In another tweet, Musk spoke up that there is a necessity for Twitter to become the most factual source of news about the world.

“Accurate to who? (sic),” Dorsey replied.

Musk and Dorsey followed up this conversation with back-and-forth tweets about the element that has been renamed “Community Notes” by the billionaire.

Earlier, Dorsey had apologized to Twitter’s workers after the organization terminated nearly 50 percent of its workforce as a part of Elon Musk’s ambitious renewal plan. He conveyed that he is regretting expanding the micro-blogging platform too quickly.

“Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment is. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that,” Dorsey tweeted.

“I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don’t expect that to be mutual in this moment…or ever…and I understand,” he added.

Jack Dorsey, the once co-founder of Twitter, ended his relationship with the platform in May, this year. He co-founded the company in 2006 and has been the director since 2007. He was the most recent CEO of Twitter from 2015, later he resigned in 2020.

As of now, Elon made various changes to Twitter. It started when Elon quoted that he will buy Twitter but later turned down the deal. Because of the turndown, Twitter filed a case against him.

In the last week of October, he finally acquired Twitter. After acquiring he first fired the top executives of Twitter including Parag Agrawal who was a former Twitter CEO. He also fired around 7000 employees of which 90% of the employees were from India. He also introduced a strict work culture where employees were made to work seven days a week for the new Twitter he wanted to build.

He introduced many features like a paid verification process for the Twitter blue tick that will cost $8 per month. Currently, Twitter is slow in many countries because of the development process of the new Twitter.