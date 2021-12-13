Jeff Bezos criticized for celebrating Blue Origin launch before addressing Amazon warehouse collapse

After a tornado struck an Amazon warehouse in Illinois, Jeff Bezos, the millionaire founder of Amazon, was chastised for celebrating the launch of Blue Origin’s mission. “Happy team this morning in the training centre,” Bezos captioned a photo from the launch site on Instagram. “You should be more concerned about the tornado scenario,” one user suggested.

Jeff Bezos has been chastised for his slow response to the catastrophic Amazon warehouse collapse on Friday night, which occurred due to inclement weather. According to Bethany Dawson and Kelsey Vlamis of Insider, at least six workers died in the incident in Edwardsville, Illinois, while an unknown number remain missing.

Bezos was celebrating the third launch of Blue Origin’s human spaceflight, which successfully took six passengers to the edge of space and back, while the crisis unfolded.

Before they soared to space, he shared a snapshot of the six-member crew beaming on Instagram. “A happy crew in the training centre this morning…” The post was captioned by Bezos.

After a few hours, the Amazon founder tweeted: “The news out of Edwardsville is heartbreaking. We’re devastated by the loss of our teammates there, and our hearts go out to their families and loved ones.” “Everyone in Edwardsville should know that the Amazon team is committed to helping them and will be by their side throughout this crisis,” he continued.

Insider reached out to Amazon and Jeff Bezos for comment, but neither responded right away. However, other commentators were enraged by his response.

“JEFF BEZOS SHAME!!! Today he was in West Texas! His colleagues’ lives had been taken! “one guy said on Twitter.

“Really fighting with my wrath because Jeff Bezos detonated his massive carbon polluting rocket this morning after Amazon employees died in a rare December tornado last night,” another Twitter user remarked. Following the overnight tornado in Kentucky, at least 70 people are believed to be dead. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear stated during a press conference Saturday morning that the death toll from the catastrophic weather might eventually reach 100 people.