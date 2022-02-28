Join 1xBet’s Rewarding Affiliate Program – 1xPartners

Besides delivering top-quality betting services to customers, 1xBet focuses on taking the best care of its partners as well. This goal is achieved through the 1xPartners affiliate program that allows business owners and individuals to initiate a beneficial collaboration with the bookmaker. So, if you’re running a website with good traffic, have a massive social media following, or you can promote 1xBet through other platforms, it’s a great opportunity to boost your income.

Why Choose 1xPartners?

If you want to know what makes 1xPartners the right choice, let’s take a closer look. First of all, you will be joining an affiliate program for a globally-popular sportsbook with over 15 years of experience in the industry. If that’s not enough, 1xBet’s partnership with FC Barcelona should give you a clear idea of who you’ll be collaborating with.

How Can I Earn with 1xPartners?

The first step towards earning a great commission for the players you direct at 1xBet is creating an account on 1xPartners. After becoming a partner, you get unique referral links to start promoting 1xBet through the available channels. When players referred by you create an account, deposit and play, you earn a commission on their activity.

Creating a New Account

Just visit 1xPartners, click on the Register button and insert the required information. Then, it can take up to 48 hours for a representative to review the application.

Generating the Referral Links

As soon as you log into the 1xPartners account, you can generate referral links with the unique identifier. This identifier enables the affiliate program to track new registrations and calculate your commission. Unique affiliate links can be generated from the 1xPartners account, in the “Marketing Tools” section.

How Much Can I Earn with 1xPartners?

There’s no maximum limit or cap on how much you can earn with 1xBet’s affiliate program. The amount is only influenced by your activity to promote 1xBet and get players to register and play.

Advantages of Joining 1xPartners

Becoming a 1xBet partner comes with a wide list of benefits. First of all, a lifetime commission of up to 40% on each player you refer. And if you’re not in it for the money, collaboration with a leading global betting product should get your attention. Working with a reputable and trustworthy bookmaker can bring countless opportunities.

The list of benefits from becoming a 1xPartner continues with:

High conversion rates thanks to the innovative product

Weekly automatic payments

Commission is calculated on all the 1xBet products

Custom bonuses and promo codes for your referrals

Around 200 payment methods to receive your commission

Access to a wide range of top-quality promotional materials and other helpful resources

A custom-tailored approach for each partner to make the most of their referral capabilities

Joining a network of over 50,000 partners worldwide

Is It Possible to Join 1xPartners without Owning a Website?

Of course! One of the numerous awesome things about referring players to 1xBet is that you don’t need a website to do so. You can just as well use Social Media, a blog, vlog, or any other communication channel.

1xPartners Disadvantages

Unfortunately, 1xBet is not available everywhere. Since the legislation changes quite often, the bookmaker needs to keep up with the licensing process in each market. That’s why some users need to have a VPN to access 1xBet. However, that’s not necessarily bad news for you because you can become a partner even if 1xBet is not available in your country.

For example, you could have a website addressing Mexican players. 1xBet is fully licensed there and you can earn from referring players to the bookmaker. At 1xPartners you’ll always find a solution to take your business to the next step!

Join 1xPartners Right Now

After checking out all the information on 1xPartners, the only thing left is putting it to the test. Become a partner right now and experience all the benefits from teaming up with 1xBet. Registering an account is free of charge and it opens a path towards unlimited earnings.