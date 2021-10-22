KDM India launches new digital campaign ‘Karo Dil Ki Marzi’ Campaign gets record one million views in a week

Leading consumer lifestyle & mobile accessories brand KDM India has launched a new digital campaign ‘Karo Dil Ki Marzi’. Karo Dil Ki Marzi is an abbreviation of brand KDM and its first video featuring veteran Bollywood actors Brijendra Kala and Deepshikha Nagpal hits record one million views in a week’s time. This will be followed by a series of videos which will also feature television actor Paras Kalnawat.

The brand’s philosophy of ‘Karo Dil Ki Marzi’ connects with every Indian, who is ready to follow his heart and make a choice for himself. The brand’s new digital campaign is a befitting extension to its mission of bringing KDM’s unique and feature-packed wireless products to reach a wider audience.

Sharing how the concept fits the brand perfectly, Nilesh Mali, Chairman & Director, KDM India said, “KDM is an aspirational and essential lifestyle & mobile accessory brand for every family member be it a father, mother, daughter or son who cannot afford to miss the fun and can relate to our brand as they can enjoy their own moments through KDM and in doing so fulfil their aspirations, thus we say KARO DIL KI MARZI. We are delighted that our first video has amassed a record-breaking 1 million views in the first week of its launch and hope that our forthcoming videos are poised to outpace this.”

The campaign beautifully captures the need for doing things which one loves. The last one and half year was marred with lock downs and lots of mental agony in the world. As things are opening up in India, KDM India encourages its consumers to follow their heart and Karo Dil Ki Marzi.

“Navratri followed by Diwali marks the beginning of the festive season, across the country. To share the joy of this festive season, we have tried to establish emotional connections with our target audience using innovative ideas. We hope the campaign will encourage users to level up their celebrations with our stylish and power-packed wireless speakers, neckbands, and headphones,” said Bhawarlal Suthar, Director, KDM India.

KDM as a brand has been established as a leading lifestyle and mobile accessories brand for a decade. It has developed a wide variety of products under mobile accessories and lifestyle segments which ranges from mobile chargers, earphones, speakers, neckbands to headphones. It has a strong distribution network spread across India that has enhanced its journey of building India’s largest and most innovative mobile accessories and lifestyle brand.

About the Company:

KDM India is a leading manufacturer of mobile electronics & accessories products. With the unwavering vision to be a Make in India-Make for World brand, the company provides premium mobile accessories products like earphones, neckbands, wireless speakers, mobile chargers, power banks, etc at affordable prices. Headquartered in Mumbai, KDM India has a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Gujarat. Hailing from a small town in Rajasthan, Chairman and Director Nilesh Mali rose from modest beginnings in 2011 to establish themselves as industry leaders within a decade. KDM India was felicitated with ‘Rising Brand of the Decade’ award at the ZEE Business Excellence Awards 2021 in the electronics category, recognising its exemplary and ground-breaking performance in the last decade.