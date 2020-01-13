Zimyo secured undisclosed funding from Yatra Angel Network

Zimyo, an HR Technology startup today revealed it had secured an undisclosed amount of funding from Yatra Angel Network. The round also saw participation from some other financial technology veterans.

The startup, as of now has plans to utilize the funds to develop its product offerings and to scale its multiple diversified platforms.

Started in the year 2018, Zimyo is a cloud-based HR and benefits solutions for startups, small, and medium businesses which helps them in management talent, with a particular focus on assisting employees with financial offerings.

As of now, Zimyo serves more than 150 organizations across the country, managing Payroll and HR for more than 32000 employees. After its fundraising, the company is aiming to on-board more than 200000 employees on its platform by the end of 2020.

Speaking on the product, Kumar Mayank, Founder, Zimyo, said,

“I believe that the future of HR has arrived, and HR needs to be a function that takes the lead in understanding what makes people engaged, what cultures drive the most productive workplaces, and what equations enable a true merging of human capability with technology. The need for a digital transformation from operating in a traditional cocoon is no longer an option. The sooner the shift happens, the higher the chances of survival.”

