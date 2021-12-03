Konzum supermarket chain in Croatia now accepts crypto payments

Konzum supermarket chain has recently started accepting crypto payments in Croatia. This has become the new norm for payments across websites and supermarket chains and is getting more and more common with time. We are seeing increasing adoption every day. As of now, Konzum is allowing the payment option only on their online stores. But very soon, they will also add the option in their physical stores throughout the country.

Konzum supermarket chain now accepts cryptocurrencies

The supermarket chain is now accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, EOS, DAI, XRP, XLM, USDT, and USDC online. All their products on the site can be purchased using cryptocurrencies since December 1st. This is great for adoption in a country like Croatia. At the same time, it will also create more business for the company. Konzum doesn’t want to be left behind the global trends, and this is why they have added a crypto payments option.

Innovation is very important in any sector, and for retail markets, things are no different. In fact, authorities from the company are saying that they are proud to be leaders in this new sector that is rapidly developing each day.

The partnership and working

Konzum has partnered with the payment processing company Paycek to make this new addition possible. They have made it super easy to make the payments. Users just need to scan a QR code and select the coin they want to pay with. Another thing that Konzum is doing is offer users a fixed exchange rate for crypto for the time they make the payment. This is because cryptocurrencies are very volatile, and prices change drastically every minute.

Paycek has also partnered with other companies in Croatia to enable crypto payments in the billing system of companies. This means that the company is seeing quite a rapid growth in terms of crypto adoption. And in the future, we could see more supermarket chains and companies start accepting crypto as payment.

