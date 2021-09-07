Financial technology is one of the most exciting sectors for investors right now, with payment advances slated to snowball in the coming years as consumers seek ever more expansive ways to purchase.

From eWallets to innovative options like pay by mobile, there are a host of exciting options open to consumers right now. Whether paying for a new pair of shoes or funding your love of online gaming, today it is possible to use new fintech to pay in a swifter, smarter, more secure manner than ever.

In this article, we will take a closer look at the leading fintech companies powering online casino payments today. Classic eWallets and more modern options such as Boku, an online payment provider using mobile phone bill payment, now allow casino lovers to pay in a variety of manners.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the first of the leading fintech companies powering online casino payments. We will consider what makes them leaders in their field as well as how you can best employ their services at online casino sites.

Boku

A top name in the sector of mobile phone bill payment, Boku is growing rapidly in the UK and beyond, with the Americas, Asia and continental Europe also seeing a growth in interest. Why so much publicity? Well, Boku is a unique offering in that it works much in the same way as a classic eWallet but, the main difference here is that it is connected to a user’s mobile phone rather than any bank account, meaning players’ spend is tagged onto their next phone bill.

Boku allows for quick, easy mobile phone bill payment at a range of top casinos. Players interested in this innovative form of payment should find out more about using the Boku method to see if it suits their needs.

What’s more, Boku is adored for the security it provides as it rids players of any necessity for adding sensitive data. For all of these reasons and more, Boku is one of the leading Fintech companies powering online casino payments today.

Payforit

Another major name in the world of fintech today, Payforit is a brand backed by some of the largest mobile network companies in Britain. Allowing users to charge their spend at a casino site directly to their mobile bill, the Payforit method is backed by companies such as Vodafone, EE, O2, Virgin and Three.

Adored by casino players thanks to its safety, ease of use and the rapid nature of payment, Payforit allows those with a mobile phone contract registered to a participating network to pay for casino games.

As Payforit makes it super simple to use mobile phone contracts to pay for casino fun, players all over the UK are using what is tipped by many in the know as one of the most promising developments in fintech globally.

Overall, these two companies are seen as two of the leading lights in the fintech world when it comes to facilitating online casino payments. Though, to be sure, others exist in the sphere, Boku and Payforit make it onto our list thanks to their innovative approach to the pay by mobile phone method.