League Of Legends Gets A New Music Video For Arcane Featuring Imagine Dragons

Riot Games has released a new music video for the upcoming Arcane animated series. The video features a composition by Imagine Dragons and JID entitled “Enemies”. Music group Imagine Dragons has shared the Arcane soundtrack together with a spectacular video clip featuring scenes from the animated series in collaboration with JID. The song Enemy of the Imagine Dragons” by JID is the title song for the official music video of the Arcane animated series, which includes characters from the series such as Vi and Jinx.

The song is a three-and-a-half-minute track with vocals by Imagine Dragons, the band behind the hit Riot Game. It takes place during the events of League Of Legends, when the wealthy city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of the fence get into tension and escalate, while the city finds a way to harness the magical energy of Hextech, while the underbellies develop a drug called “Shimmer,” which turns humans into monsters.

Arcane will release the first episodes on November 6 at 7: 00 PM PT / 10: 00 PM ET on Netflix. On November 6, the first three episodes of Arcane will be broadcast on Netflix, with three new episodes appearing each week. Riot Games will Develop and Produce the series and the animation will be done by Fortiche Productions in Paris, France.

Music has always been a big part of riot games like League of Legends, so it’s no surprise that the studio has planned a music video for their upcoming show Arcane. Netflix has done a really great job with most of its series adaptations and combined with Riot’s preference for killer music and crazy level stylistic animation I think that Arcane will be fantastic.

The official soundtrack playlist for the upcoming Netflix animated series Arcane features an array of incredible artists and bands from different genres. Imagine Dragons were formed in 2009 and revealed their politically charged and inventive sensibilities in a series of released EPs that brought them a grassroots movement. The studio wants to prove its animation talent with Riot’s new song “Enemy” for the Netflix series Arcane. The clip above and the clip below merge their real Imagine Dragons material with the band animating their arcane characters.