Leon bet is a reliable and legal betting site in India

Leon bet, although it has been around since 2007, only recently opened its doors to players from India. The company is headquartered in Belize. Its legality is due to its Curacao license. In addition, it is a foreign company, so local laws do not prohibit residents from betting on the LB website. More interesting things you will find out below.

Pros and Cons

First, let’s reveal to you a list of advantages and disadvantages of the platform. Let’s start with the good ones:

Convenience. In our opinion, the site has excellent usability that even an inexperienced user can understand. Dark colors design allows you to focus on text and digital information and not miss anything important. The structure of the site is also well designed, and you will find everything you need in the top horizontal and side menus.

Wide coverage of eSports disciplines. It’s on trend right now! You can make predictions on dozens of eSports on the platform, from LoL and Dota 2 to Overwatch and CS: GO. Many events are streamed online, and registered users can watch live for free.

Quick bets. For those who do not want to lose time and want to bet in live mode, this unique option is indispensable. Predict in a few clicks and watch the bet win right before your eyes.

Now for the downsides:

There is no mobile app for iOS. Yes, there is a client for Android, but that’s not enough. Owners of iPhone devices will have to use the mobile site to access betting on Leonbet.

Not the best work of the support team. If you want to get in touch with the operator, you will first be offered to read the FAQ section. And only after 10 minutes a support worker will join the live chat, which significantly reduces the speed of solving problems.

And yet Leon bet India is noteworthy for its convenience, up-to-date features and powerful arsenal of betting features.

Leon Bet Registration

Leon Bet has been smart to create a gambling account, keeping in mind that many Indian players previously had no experience in online betting. For our part, we’ll make your life even easier by offering you step-by-step instructions:

Visit Leon Bet website https://leon-bet.in/ and click on the button to register. You’ll get a form with the obligatory fields to be filled in. But first of all, choose how you want to register – by e-mail or phone number. Then, depending on the chosen option specify email or phone number, and (regardless of the method) come up with a secure password and choose a currency from the list of available (there is a rupee). If desired, you can enter a bonus code in the appropriate box. Confirm the registration.

Finished! Now you can log in and start the session.

Deposit & Withdrawal

Leon bet took care of the fact that Indians can easily deposit and withdraw money. To do this, choose a convenient payment method. Among the options available:

UPI.

PhonePe.

GPay.

Ola Money.

Cryptocurrency.

Online banking

And many more ways!

Leon Bet Welcome Bonus

We’re talking about a freebie of up to Rs 5,000 just for registration and deposit. That is, you get the opportunity to make a big bet without risking your wallet! To participate you will need:

Create an account.

Make first deposit.

Make a risk free bet: if you win you get your money back, if you lose you get nothing.

Leon Bet features and sports betting

The bookmaker offers an impressive selection of disciplines for betting:

Cricket.

Golf.

Handball.

Soccer.

Boxing.

Darts.

Tennis (large and table tennis).

Racing.

esports and others.

There are a lot of events, but the minimalistic design and thoughtful usability will make the search easy. You can filter matches not only by sport, league and country, but also by date and time.

Betting site hasn’t neglected cricket fans, of which there are quite a few in India. You can get the forecasts not only for the Premier League, but for the championships in other countries as well: Australian Big Bash, Mzansi Super League, Vitality T20 Blast and so on. International competitions are also well represented here.

The choice of eSports disciplines and markets is very wide. For example, choosing Dota 2, you can predict the number of cards played, the total number of kills, as well as victory in the match. To keep players even more interested, LeonBet offers free streaming broadcasts.

The platform also has other types of entertainment, which are presented in the “Casino” section. This concludes our Leon bet review. We wish you a successful and profitable game!