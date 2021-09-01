Life Is Strange TV adaptation is still alive

Life Is Strange is a game series based on graphic adventure games by developer Square Enix. The third installment, Life Is Strange 2 and its spinoff Captain Spirit, have been developed by Dontnod Entertainment and were released in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Now comes a series created by Legendary Television and DJ2 Entertainment created by Legendary Television and Square Enix video games Life Is Stranger and Anonymous Content, under the banner of fast-paced series such as True Detective, 13 Reasons Why, and many others.

One of last year’s most lauded video games movements was Dontnod Entertainment’s decision to base an episodic adventure game on Life Is Strange. It was a stunning blend of relatable characters, sci-fi elements, and a plot worthy of a Netflix documentary about the serial killer that made him so famous. Now the fans of the series are looking forward to a small film adaptation.

Life is Strange is a game that builds on the strength of its characters and their relationships, and one of the biggest challenges Legendary Entertainment faces in developing a TV series is finding the right people. The game has its fair share of fans, and a strong community is an understatement. For all the excitement fans have thought of Life is Strange, there is still a chance that the game is far from dead and that Hulu will not drop a surprise announcement within the next few months.

The real challenge is figuring out what to do when it comes to live-action. It is in production by Anonymous Content, the creators of the Netflix series Thirteen Reasons Why. Legendary TV channel DJ2 Entertainment, the production company behind Anonymous Content, which is also working on the anime series Tomb Raider for Netflix, is working on the project.

The developers of the series first two mainline games, expressed interest in a future series but noted that they would opt for new characters, explaining that the rights belong to Square Enix and that the decision of the future of the franchise rests with the publisher. It’s nice to know that a company that made a Life is Strange television show is working on a video game show and a Tomb Raider anime.

Life Is Strange, created by Paris-based Dontnod Entertainment, tells the story of a high school student named Max Caulfield who reunites with an old friend Chloe Price while the two teens search for Chloe's missing friend Rachel Amber. The story of the game series spins around photo enthusiast Max Caulfield, who is a high school senior who discovers she can rewind and save her best friend Chloe Price.