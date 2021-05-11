LiveWire: Harvey Davidson’s All-Electric Standalone Brand

With their initial focus on the urban market, and headquartered in Silicon Valley. LiveWire is to come out as an independent brand. It is to include LiveWire labs and other related services.

Allowing the customer to choose

While automakers are shifting their goals towards electric vehicles, Harvey Davidson entirely made a new brand. As of now, there are no details regarding what will happen once fuel-based vehicles are completely gone.

Whatsoever, this allows the customers to choose the brand based on their own research. Meaning, the success of LiveWire may not depend on the brand name advantage but, on the features of the products.

When the bike released its first electric bike in 2019, it started out as Harold Davidson LiveWire. Now it’s going to be LiveWire.

The brand stories

The American brand Harvey Davidson is the kind, people buy for its sentimental values. As bikers form groups and consider traveling on Harvey Davidson as a precious moment. The brand name has always different vibes attached to it. Thousands of stories are attached to the brand.

We are yet to see how it works out for the company to have a different name for their electric segment. Furthermore, the company announced that the first LiveWire branded motorcycle is to be launched on July 8th. It will premiere at the International Motorcycle Show on the same day.

This announcement is after Harley Davidson hired Jim Farley from Ford as its CEO. Though it wasn’t clear then, why would they need two CEOs. Now the pieces seem to fit together.

Future is electric

It is said that the LiveWire labs will focus on making desirable electric motorcycles. They aim to lead and define the motorcycle EV as the world is shifting towards electric vehicles.

As said by the CEO and president of Harvey Davidson, Jochen Zeitz,

“One of the six pillars of The Hardwire Strategy is to lead in electric- by launching LiveWire as an all-electric brand, we are seizing the opportunity to lead and define the market in EV. With the mission to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world. LiveWire will pioneer the future of motorcycling, for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. LiveWire also plans to innovate and develop technology that will be applicable to Harley-Davidson electric motorcycles in the future.”

Furthermore, LiveWire will take advantage of Harley Davidson’s expertise in areas like manufacturing, footprint, and supply chain infrastructure. Also includes investments in EV development. As said by the company, both will work together towards making the EV. However, the motorcycle will be known as LiveWire.

More or less the spin-off is the same as Harley Davidson itself working. Dealers and other salespeople from Harley Davidson are working towards EV models. And the change is with the name.