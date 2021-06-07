Log In Register
Love for Elon Musk floods Twitter unleashing a wave of Memes and Responses

Sandra Theres Dony
Light follows darkness. Peace follows war. And, apparently, love follows hate. How else can you explain the latest trending hashtag on Twitter where a set of people are determined to express their love for the Tesla CEO, and another set is all set to make fun of the same. The reason for this sudden outburst of love can be traced back to the hate and criticism that flooded Twitter only a day before following the Anonymous video that sent a warning to Elon Musk, opening a can of worms.

Apparently, a group of people were not ready to be silent audience and came to the forefront to make it known that the Tesla CEO is not alone(Weirdly enough, that rhymes a lot with Elon). However, every action has an equal and opposite reaction, and who are we to defy science. The flood of love was then followed by a tempest of memes and jokes taking sharp jabs at those expressing and declaring their unconditional love for the man. As of now, on Twitter, you can see a balanced equation, with an equal amount of love and criticism for the same. And after all, balance is very essential when it comes to life.

Here is a compilation of the best memes and responses from Twitter. Twitterati never gets tired of memes.

Some things do not need any explanation

Isn’t there an age-old saying that “Love is blind.”

Nothing can trump the love of a mother though. There is never a moment when a mother isn’t proud. And with Mars on his shoulders, it is all the more valid.

Twitter might not have witnessed such an overflow of love in recent times.

Well, how things can change in a day. After all, the author, Gayle Forman was right when she said “anything can happen in a day.”

Not everybody loves everybody and there is nothing we can do about that. Maintaining

balance is very important.

It might be time to say ‘checkmate.’

Some heroes wear capes. And apparently, some heroes crack jokes. (Weirdly enough, that hero rhymes with zero)

Some things cannot be overlooked.

Sometimes, it is hard to explain the reasons for love.

At this point, a box of tissues is unavoidable.

You cannot choose who you love. There is way too much love to make a romantic drama.

All that is needed now is some mellow background score to hit the right nerve. Or perhaps, some more on-point sarcasm to balance the love burst.

