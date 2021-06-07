Love for Elon Musk floods Twitter unleashing a wave of Memes and Responses

Light follows darkness. Peace follows war. And, apparently, love follows hate. How else can you explain the latest trending hashtag on Twitter where a set of people are determined to express their love for the Tesla CEO, and another set is all set to make fun of the same. The reason for this sudden outburst of love can be traced back to the hate and criticism that flooded Twitter only a day before following the Anonymous video that sent a warning to Elon Musk, opening a can of worms.

Apparently, a group of people were not ready to be silent audience and came to the forefront to make it known that the Tesla CEO is not alone(Weirdly enough, that rhymes a lot with Elon). However, every action has an equal and opposite reaction, and who are we to defy science. The flood of love was then followed by a tempest of memes and jokes taking sharp jabs at those expressing and declaring their unconditional love for the man. As of now, on Twitter, you can see a balanced equation, with an equal amount of love and criticism for the same. And after all, balance is very essential when it comes to life.

Here is a compilation of the best memes and responses from Twitter. Twitterati never gets tired of memes.

Some things do not need any explanation

#WeLoveYouElon is trending and this meme is perfect for it. pic.twitter.com/WwwSfrmDxj — SVM (@ShivamChatak) June 7, 2021

Isn’t there an age-old saying that “Love is blind.”

Nothing can trump the love of a mother though. There is never a moment when a mother isn’t proud. And with Mars on his shoulders, it is all the more valid.

So happy #WeLoveYouElon is trending. Hope he has this huge smile now. The world is on his shoulders. Also, Mars 😏 ⁦@elonmusk⁩ #ProudMom 🥰 pic.twitter.com/JGmsQx6IDf — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) June 7, 2021

Twitter might not have witnessed such an overflow of love in recent times.

#WeLoveYouElon is trending. So I just want to say how thankful I am for Elon. We all appreciate every thing you do. You truly are such an inspiration. Thank you Elon, we love you. 🤍 “This may sound corny, but, love is the answer.” – @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/e5gkzUSgRm — jordan🚀 (@AstroJordy) June 7, 2021

Well, how things can change in a day. After all, the author, Gayle Forman was right when she said “anything can happen in a day.”

The man who brought fun and humor to the world of Space, tech and business💜. @elonmusk #WeLoveYouElon pic.twitter.com/SyhHsZipnI — Jennifer Mertlich (@MrsMertlich) June 7, 2021

Not everybody loves everybody and there is nothing we can do about that. Maintaining

balance is very important.

It might be time to say ‘checkmate.’

.@elonmusk is doing amazing things to revolutionize the world & help humanity SpaceX: make life multiplanetary Tesla: EVs & Solar, accelerating advents of sustainable energy Neuralink: solving spine/brain issues Boring: reducing traffic problems#WeLoveYouElon 🖤 pic.twitter.com/PF7O4X1JQ8 — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) June 7, 2021

Some heroes wear capes. And apparently, some heroes crack jokes. (Weirdly enough, that hero rhymes with zero)

.@ElonMusk is no stranger to jokes that become reality In this clip he describes how The Boring Company “started out as a joke” but then they “decided to make it real” Similarly, #Dogecoin started as a joke, but is now becoming real! Fate loves irony! $DOGE #WeLoveYouElon pic.twitter.com/GtEEqESzmQ — 💸💸💸 (@itsALLrisky) June 7, 2021

Some things cannot be overlooked.

Some people may say #WeLoveYouElon but these African kids mining your lithium sure don’t pic.twitter.com/zGgLEn5wrv — static⚡️ (@davidcl46241219) June 7, 2021

Sometimes, it is hard to explain the reasons for love.

this entire hashtag is filled with cucks who still think billionaires give a single damn abt them lol #WeLoveYouElon pic.twitter.com/CIJjAPSF16 — i was raised on the internet (@dzmargu) June 7, 2021

At this point, a box of tissues is unavoidable.

#WeLoveYouElon, you are my greatest inspiration — thank you for being you, and for sharing your gifts with the world pic.twitter.com/rnnEZ0Rsau — 💸💸💸 (@itsALLrisky) June 7, 2021

You cannot choose who you love. There is way too much love to make a romantic drama.

#weloveyouelon You are focused and working on more then I could ever do! pic.twitter.com/m29ufmBtxU — Christopher Cormier (@lamajunge) June 7, 2021

All that is needed now is some mellow background score to hit the right nerve. Or perhaps, some more on-point sarcasm to balance the love burst.