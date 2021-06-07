Anonymous threatens Elon Musk over his unethical crypto activity and tweets

Elon Musk has been allegedly threatened by the “Anonymous Hacking group” for his influence over the cryptocurrency market. A three-minute and 47-second video released on YouTube threatening Elon Musk for his activities that have led to people losing their hard-earned money and livelihoods. The video said, “Reading the comments on your Twitter posts, it seems that the games you have played with the crypto markets have destroyed lives,”.

The group also targeted Elon’s family’s connection with a South African apartheid emerald mine and said, “Millions of retail investors were really counting on their crypto gains to improve their lives. This is something that you will never understand because you were born into the stolen wealth of a South African apartheid emerald mine and have no clue what struggle is like for most of the working people in the world,”.

They criticized him for proclaiming himself as the “Imperator of Mars”. The video said that Elon saying this proves that the man clearly suffers from a superiority complex. The group said, “It appears that your quest to save the world is more rooted in a superiority and savior complex than it is in actual concern for humanity,”. The message concluded by saying, “You may think you are the smartest person in the world, but now you have met your match. We are anonymous, we are legion,”.

The group has reportedly been disturbed by Elon Musk’s influence over crypto and the way he wields his influence despite full knowledge of what it does to people not so rich as he is.

The video has garnered more than 2 million views. Though the verification of video has been a tough task due to the anonymous nature of the group. One of the biggest anonymous accounts has denied responsibility for the video but another Anonymous account tweeted the link to the video.

That Is Not Our Video To Elon Musk for the record. — Anonymous (@BscAnon) June 5, 2021

Though we will have to wait and watch if anything happens in the future but the threat is huge considering it is between two parties that have the technological power to outmatch each other.