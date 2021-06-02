Lyft’s Ebike Public Beta With Bay Wheels in San Francisco

The Public Beta versions of Lyft’s Ebike will be part of the Citibike fleet in New York. However, San Francisco residents can get access to Lyft’s Ebike soon.

With Bay Wheels, people in Sanfransico can go for a ride in the Lyft’s Ebike. Their new update comes with the collaboration of Motivate. It has a better battery range, high torque, and high acceleration.

Bike-sharing programs

The company is not yet into selling its bikes. And Lyft’s previous version of the Ebike, Citibike saw that in May 2021, there was a record of 1 million bike rides. Which is equal to 10.6 rides per day, much better than non-electric bikes having 2.8 rides per day.

Furthermore, the 80-pound Ebike is easy to handle despite the updates with a better battery system. Users can use the EBike by scanning from their phone app. Then adjust the seat and get ready to experience the wind.

Additionally, the Lead product manager at Lyft, Gary Shambat said, “We wanted to have a super-safe and durable experience for our riders. We want this bike to just be even more seamless and magical—just hop on and ride it, you don’t need to have a cognitive overload about how to switch gears. We really focused on longevity, power-efficiency, a really big battery, and more hardened components that are more bespoke and harder to tamper with.”

Features

As shown in the picture, the wires and other details are tightly enclosed. This ensures minimal damage to the Ebike when various riders use the same bike. Also, there is a customizable oval led, located at the front and back. As par of improved lightning, the bike will reflect light from car headlights.

Furthermore riding the bike is like a regular cycle, without any twists or gears. But with better mileage. Another advantage of having an Ebike is the speed, the Lyft bike can go up to 20 miles per hour.

It makes riding Ebikes on sloppy areas or hilly areas well. And the ride is smoother than ever. In the end, the rider can opt on the app, about how much assistance they need. This kind of help and smoothness in riding encourages riders to use more bikes.

A transportation and micro-mobility researcher at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Jennifer Dean stated,

“However, what we’re seeing in research is people who are riding ebikes are going further than they traditionally would on a bicycle. The consensus right now is that because riders of ebikes are going further. And taking more challenging terrain even with the assist, the health impact is comparable [to traditional bikes.”