Major announcements made in Delhi budget 2022-23

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Mr. Arvind Kejriwal addressed the announcement of the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The budget was presented in the Union Territory Assembly on Saturday by the finance minister – Manish Sisodia who described it as ‘bold and innovative.’

He added that the budget focuses on some key areas that plague the union territory such as unemployment as constant inflation by providing at least twenty lakh employment opportunities in the next half decade.

Kejriwal even went to confidently say that the twenty-lakh number is not a promise but more of announcement. He said that Delhi currently has over 1.68 crore citizens who are employable, but only a third of them are employed. By the end of the year, they plan to increase that number to 45%. Five industries have been cherry picked which will go through an overhaul which will in turn allow for smooth business and expansion meaning that employment opportunities will only increase. The capital will also organize a shopping festival to increase employment and attract visitors from all over the nation.

He went to say that he envisions Delhi as a wholesaler to the nation and the shopping festival could really help Delhi achieve it. Government officials are also in the works to create an online portal to bring all industries under an umbrella. This would help in an easier communication between the government, business, and clients and also increase efficiency, which will only grow the economy of the union territory.

The budget for the upcoming fiscal year is estimated to be at around Rs. 75,800 crores which is almost a 10% increase compared to last year which clocked in a budget of Rs. 69,000 crores.

Here are some of the key highlights of the budget: