Making Money in Decentraland

Launched in 2015, Decentraland is the fastest-growing role-playing metaverse. You can create your scenes and applications, explore other users’ environments, and even trade some of your properties to earn huge profits.

The Ethereum blockchain connects Decentraland’s economy with Fungible Tokens, called MANA, acting as the game’s currency. Like in the real world, all you need is to invest these tokens wisely and grow your properties to make money in this metaverse.

Getting Yourself Some MANA

Before exploring the ever-developing Decentraland world, you’ll need some MANA. It works as a fungible token, meaning it’s identical and reproducible. You can acquire it using fiat currency or other digital currencies by following these steps;

Find an exchange that lists MANA as one of its markets. Some of the most popular ones include Binance and Coinbase. Deposit fiat currency into your account to obtain crypto that appears in a currency pair with MANA, such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ether (ETH). In the exchange’s ‘Buy’ section, enter the amount of crypto you want to spend to purchase the MANA. Ensure all your details are correct, having considered the applying fees, and proceed to confirm your transaction.

Land In Decentraland

If you think buying virtual land is crazy, then here’s a surprise for you. Investors are shelling out millions of dollars for virtual parcels of land, and Decentraland is one of those platforms.

What distinguishes Decentraland from other metaverses is that it allows users to buy and sell all its spaces, called land. It then documents ownership of these digital properties on the Ethereum blockchain to ensure they are secure and make them easily transferable.

So what do you need to know about the land in Decentraland?

Each land parcel measures 16m by 16m on the x and y Cartesian axes. The game’s total number of properties is 90,000. These assets function like Non-Fungible Tokens. That means they aren’t interchangeable as each parcel has characteristics that make it unique. You can purchase a land parcel at the game’s marketplace or on third-party exchanges like OpenSea for approximately $5,800, so around 6,900 MANA. Land parcels located closer to frequently visited districts like Dragon City, Vegas City, and Crypto Valley are more valuable than others. If you own land parcels directly adjacent to each other, you can connect them to make Estates. That will allow you to build larger developments.

What Can You Do With Virtual Land?

Once you own land, you’re free to create digital interactive systems and applications on it, such as casinos and games, which you can also monetize. The most popular developments within Decentraland are;

Art Galleries – Owners can exhibit and trade Non-Fungible Token Artwork, such as Cryptopunks and Cryptokitties. Casinos – You create casinos by voting them in using Decentral Games Tokens. From there, it’s all about stocking its games lobby and playing using MANA or earning the currency from other players. Games – Developers can increase their land’s value by creating games using Decentraland’s Software Development Kit. One of the most popular games is Whac-a-mole. Clubs – These are music venues where other players pay to enjoy DJs and concerts through their avatars.

Decentral Games – Be The House In Decentraland

Decentral Games is a user-owned virtual casino provider powered by $DG tokens. You can earn $DG by playing in other casinos, allocating your house profit, or earning referral awards. Collecting enough $DG will allow you to vote in a casino on your property.

Earning $DG Tokens

Playing Games – Gameplay mining is where players get $DG for play using MANA. You’ll even earn special $DG bonuses for playing on multiplayer tables or wearing certain NFTs during a session. Affiliate Bonus – If a new player joins the casino using your referral code, then you’ll receive $DG tokens. The game usually expresses these bonuses as a percentage of the $DG amount that your referral will earn when playing. Governance Rewards – You can further earn $DG by locking or allocating some of your casino’s profit in Decentral Game’s governance contract.

Decentraland Casino Gaming

In Decentraland casinos, you can play a variety of casino games available online. One of those popular games is Poker which is similar to those in other legit poker sites, but instead of fiat currency, you’ll use MANA. Other casino classics that you’ll find include;

Slots Blackjack Roulette Backgammon

Decentraland – The Perfect Gaming Destination With Virtual Assets

Decentraland will allow you to experience and create incredible scenes, structures, and applications. The best part? You can buy and sell your land, estates, collectibles, and games in the in-game marketplace—backed by the secure Ethereum blockchain.

Author Bio

Hi! I’m Bryan, and I’m a passionate & expert writer with more than five years of experience. I have written about various topics such as product descriptions, travel, cryptocurrencies, and online gaming in my writing journey. The latter is one of my favorites topics, and you can find some of my premium casino content at OUSC.