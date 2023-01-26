Marvel’s Avengers, the highly anticipated game based on the popular Marvel Cinematic Universe, was released in September 2020 to mixed reviews. Despite featuring a talented voice cast and an engaging story, the game was plagued by bugs, delays, and a lack of content. Fans had high hopes for the game, but it ultimately fell short of their expectations. Recently in the new update a plethora of dialogue was seen for unadded characters in the game.

Jane: You feel nothing?

Bucky: Nope. The arm loses functionality for a bit, but for the most part, it's fine.

Jane: Incredible. Could I try a higher voltage shock?

This discovery has led to speculation about why these characters were cut and why their dialogue was left in the game’s files. Some believe that the development team had planned to release these characters as DLC but ultimately decided against it due to the game’s poor reception and lack of player engagement. Others think that the development team had started working on these characters but were forced to cut them due to budget constraints or other factors.

Whatever the reason for their cancellation, it’s a shame that these characters never made it into the game. Captain Marvel and She-Hulk are two of the most popular heroes in the Marvel universe and their inclusion would have given players more options for gameplay and added to the overall experience of the game. Additionally, the dialogue found in the files suggests that there was a lot of thought and effort put into these characters, which makes it all the more disappointing that they were never released.

The decision to pull the game from sale on September 30th has been made and is a clear indication that Marvel’s Avengers did not live up to the expectations of both players and developers. It’s a shame that the game never lived up to its potential and that fans never got to experience the full extent of what the game could have been. The hidden dialogue with canceled characters serves as a reminder of what could have been and the missed opportunities for the game.

Despite the game’s shortcomings, there were still many fans who enjoyed playing as their favorite heroes and taking part in the game’s story. The game’s servers will remain live, so players will still be able to play the game, but without any new content or updates, it’s uncertain how long the game will be able to retain its player base.

In conclusion, Marvel's Avengers was a game that had a lot of potential but ultimately fell short due to a combination of factors. The inclusion of hidden dialogue with canceled characters like Captain Marvel and She-Hulk serves as a reminder of what could have been and the missed opportunities for the game. The decision to pull the game from sale is a clear indication that the game did not live up to the expectations of both players and developers, but the servers will remain live, so fans will still be able to play the game.