MediaTek Kompanio 1300T designed & developed to bring 5G support to Tablets & Chromebooks

Despite the semiconductor industry’s struggles to meet current global demand, MediaTek has been launching new 5G CPUs. This year, the business announced a number of Dimensity chipsets, including the flagship Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 900 chipsets. MediaTek has just revealed the new Kompanio 1300T chipset, which will power future tablets and Chromebooks.

The Kompanio 1300T chipset was introduced by the Taiwanese chipmaker in an official press release. According to PC Tseng, General Manager of MediaTek’s Intelligent Multimedia Business Unit, the Kompanio chips will enable OEMs to design lightweight yet powerful tablets and personal computing devices with “robust performance and prolonged battery life, allowing them to bring innovative features and new mobile computing experiences to users.

MediaTek Kompanio 1300T – Specification and features

Based on TSMC’s 6nm architecture, the Kompanio 1300T chipset has an octa-core CPU with high-performance ARM Cortex-A78 cores and power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores. The chipset also has a nine-core ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU for faster frame rates and better gaming experiences.

Furthermore, the Kompanio 1300T SoC incorporates the company’s AI processing unit (APU), which provides powerful AI computational capability to handle current speech and visual applications.

When it comes to multimedia, the Kompanio 1300T supports multiple-scene HDR10+ and AI image quality advancements. It also supports 4K HDR video recording and has the most up-to-date imaging, decoding, encoding, and playback technologies for 4K video.

It also has chip-level blue light filtering and supports 2.5K screens with refresh rates of up to 120 Hz. The processor can also handle cameras with resolutions of up to 108MP.

Aside from these capabilities, the Kompanio 1300T also supports enhanced color display, professional image technologies for high-end camera setups, intelligent speech recognition features, increased gaming experiences, and high-speed connectivity.

Furthermore, the SoC enables 5G connection, giving tablets complete sub-6GHz capability. The chipset also features an APU, which allows capabilities like as AI Picture Quality (AI-PQ) and voice commands. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 are also supported by the chip.

MediaTek Kompanio 1300T – When will it be available?

In terms of availability, MediaTek claims Kompanio 1300T-powered tablets and Chromebooks would be available in the third quarter of 2021. The MediaTek Kompanio 1300T will be used in tablets starting in the third quarter of this year, according to MediaTek (July-September).

The business did not identify the first tablet to use the chipset, although a prominent source Digital Chat Station previously reported that the Honor V7 Pro, which is slated to be released in mid-August, will use the 1300T.

