Memes flood Twitter in response to reports of Adani buying stake in NDTV

Sandra Theres Dony
Memes

NDTV being one among the most trusted sources of news and information might soon become a thing of the past. Recent reports that have been doing their rounds on the internet state that Adani Group’s media arm led by Gautam Adani has acquired an approximate 30 percent stake in NDTV. If the reports are true and if the deal comes through, it would mean that the founder-promoters of NDTV, Radhika and Prannoy Roy will take a backseat, thereby making Adani Group the major shareholder. Adani’s decades-long relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn’t reduce the ambiguity and irony lurking behind the deal as independent media becomes a huge question mark. Read along to know more.

Reactions On Twitter

The reports of Adani acquiring a stake in NDTV caused quite a stir on Twitter and users aren’t all too happy about the deal that transfers one of the most trusted news sources to the hands of someone who could butcher the idea of independent media entirely. Ever since the reports began doing their rounds, Twitter has been berserk with hilarious memes and responses, a good majority of them mourning the death of independent media. Let us flip through a couple of reactions and responses on Twitter.

A valid question. And the answer is all too obvious.

“Just how fast the night changes”

Well well well…

The funnier the memes, the worse the problem

It is hard to decide whether to laugh or cry at this.

