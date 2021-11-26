Memes grace Twitter as Crypto prices continue to fall

Twitterati’s sharp focus is back on crypto yet again. And this time what has got the Twitter town talking is the dip and the usual dilemma of whether to buy the dip or not. To buy or not buy is the question. Talk about mental conflicts that drive you crazy. As usual, the frenzy is well reflected through a plethora of memes and responses. You never run out of memes on Twitter, particularly when it comes to cryptocurrency.
Responses On Twitter
Twitter has more or less evolved to become the sounding board for the mental dilemmas and plight of crypto investors. Whether the graph is up or down, Twitter will always be up and about with a flurry of reactions and responses, a good majority of them bordering on hilariously funny and sarcastic. Like Chandler Bing, most crypto enthusiasts use “humor as a defense mechanism” when the crypto prices begin to quicken their heartbeats. Ever since the rollercoaster went down, the Twitter town has been busy talking about the dip. Would it be prudent to buy the dip or would it prove to be a huge blunder? Well, for now, it seems like Twitterati is chiming “buy the dip” because the same has rocketed to the trending list. Let us flip through a few of the reactions and responses on Twitter.
Is covid the villain here too?
#buythedip is trending. One reason markets are down is due to the coronavirus mutant.https://t.co/iPEOn1XBkE
— Sir Elk (@SirElkMN) November 26, 2021
It is all about the calmness and composure that come with experience. And by experience, we mean being knocked down over and over again to a point where it doesn’t make a difference anymore. There! the meme below explains it perfectly.
So Holders Did You Buy The Dip Or Panic Sold? 😂 #Saitama #BuyTheDip pic.twitter.com/n0qhAZWHGW
— Saitama WOLFPACK (@SaitamaINU7) November 18, 2021
Now that is some kind of deal!
#CRO Black Friday deal is here!! #buythedip #Crypto pic.twitter.com/BnACKrKiWx
— $amso (@SamuelSoyinka3) November 26, 2021
This meme never gets old. It seems like the meme was tailor-made for crypto investors. Well, these days it looks like all memes are tailor-made for crypto investors.
Watching new crypto investors panic today #buythedip pic.twitter.com/0fLwmpQqV7
— Neil (@neilarora16) November 18, 2021
Life is hard my friend. There is no other way of explaining it. It is what it is.
Casual Thursday ! #buythedip #cryptocurrencies pic.twitter.com/EqIeOLbTUP
— otpyrc (@FRotpyrc) November 18, 2021
Now that is a very important question. Well, I am curious too.
#buythedip #bear #dump #btc #bitcoin pic.twitter.com/M1U6VOOtX0
— CryptoFly (@Cryptofly01) November 26, 2021
Is that supposed to be funny?
Accurate.#dogecoin #buythedip pic.twitter.com/wXd7HWxQox
— Flash – Dogecoin (@FDogecoin) November 20, 2021
Guess it all depends on the perspective (and your pockets).
Those that have been waiting for this golden opportunity……#buythedip pic.twitter.com/ampAhnHS0D
— James @ Cryptonifik (@Cryptonifik) November 26, 2021
These people need an answer! Because it’s still dipping.
When you bought all the previous dips and you're out of money and they tell you #buythedip…:P:LOL pic.twitter.com/5QhAheJtcV
— Joe DeMarco (@BlindSavior) November 26, 2021
Some priorities are bigger than other priorities. You know if you know.
So true 😂#cryptocurrecy #MONEY #buythedip pic.twitter.com/L1cG7rL2Os
— Crypto Honey Girl (@Donangelbee) November 23, 2021
Talk about accurate depictions.
Half of CT today 🤣🤣 all all good we will be fine right #crypto #buythedip pic.twitter.com/0MapPEr2nY
— Yashu Mehta (@YashuMehta5) November 26, 2021
I don’t know whether to laugh or cry at this.
Me buying 1 more dip #BTC#buythedip pic.twitter.com/uGsMaKKt4A
— Kedhar Nath (@PCKedharnath) November 17, 2021
The situation is going downhill, literally.
When you #buythedip but keep dipping pic.twitter.com/EZftCDc11W
— Sada World (@Sadaw0rld) November 25, 2021
Looks like crypto is wishing you a Merry Christmas in advance. (Please don’t miss the sarcasm at any cost here)
Crypto gotta stop dipping so much I gotta save for Christmas shopping 😭😭 #buythedip @ethereum pic.twitter.com/mzND49yZQO
— Matthias (@MatthiasStrot) November 19, 2021