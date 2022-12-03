Mercedes-Benz Vans shows electric micro camper van based on EQT

Mercedes Benz Vans showed a new fully electric micro camper van based on the EQT. The Concept EQT Marco Polo is equipped with innovations for the segment. The series version is planned to be presented by the second half of 2023.

The camper van is also a product innovation in its own right and will soon be available to order, is a small van that combines the variability and high-quality equipment level of the T-Class with the advantages of an all-electric drive. In the near future, the Marco Polo Module—a practical camper solution for fully electric short trips with the EQT—will be available. It has a power consumption combined (WLTP) of 18.99kWh/100km.

The Mercedes Benz EQT camper van concern is based on the long-wheelbase EQT variant. The near-production concept vehicle provides a first glimpse of the new, all-electric micro camper, which is currently still in development. The equipment of the Concept EQT Marco Polo1 includes a pop-up roof with a roof bed. With its scissor design, the pop-up roof can be raised easily with a slight angle of inclination to the vehicle roof. This means that the Concept EQT Marco Polo1 offers enough space in the rear to stand upright.

Other features

Also, the pop-up roof can be opened all around or in window form with a zip on the rear for that typical camping sense of freedom. The roof bed has a sleeping area that measures 1.97 meters by 0.97 meters. A point-elastic disc spring system, among other things, offers a high level of sleeping comfort. In the rear, there is a further folding sleeping facility measuring 2 meters by 1.15 meters. Directly in the second row of seats behind the driver’s seat, there is an element with a recessed washing facility and a likewise recessed 16-liter compressor refrigerator box. Directly docked to it is one of two bench seats.

Another seat is located on the left side of the vehicle in the interior (facing the rear cockpit). The drawer system built in here offers sufficient storage space for camping accessories. There is also an induction hob and a drawer that can be pulled out of the vehicle interior with a flexible removable gas cartridge cooker so that there are two options for cooking. On the right-hand side of the vehicle in the interior (looking towards the rear cockpit) is a fold-out table which is also electrically height-adjustable. In addition, further stowage compartments are incorporated.