Mercedes-Benz’s all-new eSprinter electric van to take on Ford E-Transit

Mercedes-Benz unveiled its all-new eSprinter electric can, which is claimed to be its most efficient eVan yet. Furthermore, said to take on the Ford E-Transit that is currently dominating the all-electric sprinter market. Mercedes Benz has plans to build the vehicle in North America and Europe.

It will be the first time American customers can utilize a Mercedes-Benz eVan to make their fleets more sustainable. Packing up to 400 kilometers (248.5 miles) of WLTP range based on simulations, Mercedes said its city cycle tests performed even better, with the eSprinter getting 500 kilometers (~311 miles) on a single charge. It has 488 cubic feet of load capacity, with a permissible gross weight of 4.25 tons.

“With the new eSprinter, we are taking the electric large van segment to a new level,” Mathias Geisen, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans. “The triad of efficiency, range, and load capacity with simultaneous TCO optimization makes the new eSprinter the most versatile Mercedes-Benz eVan ever.” With versatility and technical innovations taking precedence, Mercedes-Benz said the new eSprinter would feature three modules, part of a new concept idea the automaker developed with consumers in mind. The modules will allow freedom in the development and design of various conversion paths, as not all eSprinter vans will be used for the same applications.

Design of the car

The three-module system is broken down into a front, battery housing, and rear, specifically responsible for the electrically driven rear axle, “The front module, a uniformly designed front section, includes all high-voltage components and can be combined unchanged with all vehicle variants, regardless of wheelbase and battery size. The module for the integrated high-voltage battery is located in the underbody to save space. The battery location between the axles, together with the robust battery housing, results in a low center of gravity, which has a positive influence on the handling and increases driving safety. The third pillar of the modular design is the rear module with the electrically driven rear axle. Following the principle of the common parts strategy, this is used in all variants of the all-new eSprinter. The compact and powerful electric motor is also integrated into the rear module.”

Mercedes-Benz plans to utilize LFP, or lithium-iron-phosphate battery cell chemistries, in the eSprinter pack, which is free of cobalt and nickel but offers less power and range than others. It will pack 113 kilowatt hours of usable capacity and can be charged at speeds of 115 kW, getting batteries from 10 to 80 percent in about 42 minutes. The eSprinter is capable of both AC and DC charging.