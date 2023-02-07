NASA’s first all-electric X-57 Maxwell plane gearing up for flight

NASA’s first fully electric plane, the X-57 Maxwell successfully passed critical testing for its cruise motor controllers. It is now gearing up for the flight. The X-57 project is NASA’s effort to develop sustainable solutions. This is the first kind from NASA as all-experimental electric aircraft.

The fully electric plane has been developing for several years now and is finally about to take flight. In December 2017, NASA Engineers successfully tested the X-57 battery system, validating it had the required capacity to safely power an entire flight profile. After several configurations, the X-57, in its final form, features two larger electric cruise motors (60 kW) and 12 smaller electric high-lift motors (10.5 kW) along the front edge of the wings. The e-motors are specifically designed to generate enough power to take off at standard Tecnam P20006T speeds.

To get the X-57 plane airborne, the high lift motors and propels activate, along with the wingtip cruise motors. After the plane levels out to cruise, the high lift motors reactive, and five propeller blades from each motor will stop rotating and fold away to avoid drag. NASA has three goals it wants to achieve with its electric plane, including, Zero in-flight carbon emissions, a 500% increase in high-speed cruise efficiency, and a quieter environment for those of us on the ground.

Passing the tests

In a press release, NASA said it has passed a critical milestone as the cruise motors on the X-57 Maxwell electric plane have successfully passed thermal testing. The controllers were tested at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Clevland under temperatures from minus 11 to 147 degrees Fahrenheit. As the cruise motors power the propellers, the system must be able to withstand extreme weather conditions during flight. The controllers deliver 98% efficiency during high-power take-off and cruise settings using silicon carbide transistors. In other words, they don’t generate excessive heat and can be cooled by air flowing through the motor.

With thermal testing complete, NASA’s electric plane is one step closer to flight. An incoming flight readiness review will be the next step at the agency’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in California. NASA stated, “The design driver for X-57 will also seek to reach the goal of zero carbon emissions in flight, which would surpass the 2035 N+3 efficiency goals. Electric propulsion provides not only a five-to-ten times reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, but it also provides a technology path for aircraft to eliminate 100 Low Lead AvGas, which is the leading contributor to current lead environmental emissions.”