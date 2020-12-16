‘Cover it Up’ is one of India’s leading high-quality merchandise start-up that is majorly inspired by pop-culture.

The Chennai-based start-up has recently announced to raise INR 3.5 crore fund in its latest Seed financing round led by multiple angel investors including Nishank Sakaria, Madan Lal Gundecha, Sanjay Wadhwa, Vimal Jain and Manish Mardia, as reported by YourStory.

The merchandise start-up did not start with custom-printed apparels or accessory items, Ronak Sarda- founder, Cover it Up entered the market with custom-made smartphone cases. He started the company with this business and slowly diversified into creating one-of-a-kind 3D printed smartphone cases and LED cases as well, that is when it found some recognition in the market. Following the pop-cultural trend, now the company sells customized Hoodies, T-shirts, notebooks, journals, Apple Airpods cases, planners etc.

Ronak Sarda founded the start-up back in 2013 on realizing the fact that it was difficult in India to find premium merchandise, and Cover it Up will solve this problem and establish a change in the market. The company aims to bring India at par with the pop culture limelight as much as anywhere else in the world.

When asked about the company’s latest infusion of funds, Ronak says this funding will be utilized to strengthen the company’s operations by onboarding new and creative talents. Apart from this, investments shall be made in the Research and Development department of the company along with developing advanced IT infrastructure. All of these together will bring out the enhanced and premium product portfolio of the brand, reports YourStory.

In order to survive in any market or any industry, it is always important to change and introduce new products to the existing line-up, Cover it Up shall do the same and work to enhance its already available set of products while working to develop new ones.

According to company’s official website, the pop-culture merchandise brand has partnered with some of our favourite global brands including FRIENDS, Star Wars, Loony Tunes, DC Universe, Marvel, Harry Potter, Warner Bros., Disney and many more.

Furthermore, the start-up has also been the official merch-partner for IPL Cricket Team- Chennai Super Kings and movies- Robot 2.0, Darbar and Kaala.

Cover it Up has also recently partnered up with NASA to sell their merchandise.

Ronak mentions in a statement that in this field of business, constant upgradation of engineering and skills is a must and thus, the start-up aims to leverage Augmented Reality (AR) on their website to enhance user’s shopping experience.