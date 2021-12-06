‘Metaflower Super Mega Yacht’ NFT now selling for $3k

The Metaflower Super Mega Yacht was successfully sold for 149 ETH (about USD 650,000) by Metaverse creator Republic Realm, making it the most expensive NFT asset in The Sandbox.

The Sandbox is one of the most popular metaverse games, featuring partnerships with brands and celebrities including Adidas, Atari, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Binance, and others. On the site, Republic Realm has created a series of “Fantasy Islands” comprising 100 private islands.

Metaflower Super Mega Yacht NFT now for $3k

Republic Realm, a metaverse developer, released the digital asset for The Fantasy Collection range of luxury NFTs developed for The Sandbox. Private islands, jet skis, and speedboats are among the other high-end items available. Players can create, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Sandbox, a virtual universe.

The islands, which are made up of villas built on top of NFT land, sold out in less than 24 hours and have a current floor price of 63.9 ETH (about USD 280,000 as of this writing). The world-record-setting Metaflower Yacht is a one-of-a-kind NFT that falls under the Fantasy Collection, a collection of luxury NFTs that includes private islands, jet skis, and speedboats, and gives its owners exclusive access to the members-only beach club and Fantasy Marina.

Two helipads, various lounge rooms, a Jacuzzi, and a dance floor are among the amenities on the four-story yacht. Surprisingly, the NFT’s current highest bid is under $3000. We’ll keep you updated on any new developments.

