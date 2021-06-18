Microsoft can offer free upgrade for Windows 11 to existing users

Windows 11 will be released next week, and a leaked version of the operating system is already making the rounds on the internet, indicating what’s upcoming. So far, we know that the presumably “new” Windows OS receives visual upgrades while maintaining Windows 10’s core performance. As a result, you could be curious if Windows 11 is a free upgrade from Windows 10. Before Microsoft reveals anything, the answers may already be available.

Windows 7 users may soon be eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11. This is due to specific config keys found in a leaked build of Windows 11 currently in development, spotted by XDA Developers. These keys were discovered in the product key configuration package (Pkeyconfig) for the still-unreleased operating system, which will allow Windows 7 (and even Windows 8.1) users to upgrade for free to the new Windows 11 operating system.

The Windows 8 and 8.1 users should also be included in this, but, it’s legendary for the Windows 7 users because they don’t want to upgrade with many people who refuse the free 2015 upgrade offer to Windows 10. Based on Statcounter market research data, Windows 7, with 15.52% of share, making the world’s second-largest Windows Operating System. That’s a large number of people who use Windows 7.

But now that support is officially ended, Windows 7 fans may feel less eager to stick to their devices, as Nvidia will stop providing drivers updates to the OS from October 2021.

That upgrade path seems reasonable. Microsoft also gives a free Windows 10 upgrade, which is still valid even though it was intended to expire in 2016. Anyone with a valid Windows 7, 8, or 8.1 key is eligible for the offer.

Of course, Microsoft continues to sell licenses for Windows 10, but the platform’s status as an operating system as-a-service on top of which the company’s huge profits are built is reinforced by the free upgrade from a previous version of Windows.

However, so far, practically all rumors about Windows 11 seem to be focused on aesthetics. According to multiple leaked screenshots, it looks remarkably identical to Windows 10, with some minor visual adjustments. People have noted that the windows now have rounded corners, the Start menu has changed, and the App icons on the taskbar appear to be set out similarly to those on macOS.

Of course, Microsoft has a lot of reasons to give free upgrades, including newer versions of Windows to support and more customers using the built-in Microsoft Store, where Microsoft has lately had some success with their integrated Game Pass. Hopefully, further information will be available at Microsoft’s June 24 event.