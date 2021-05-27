Microsoft Is Holding An Xbox And Bethesda Showcase On June 13Th

Microsoft has announced that its joint E3 presentation with the latest games from Xbox and Bethesda will air on June 13. The announcement was announced by Xbox’s official Twitter account, which promised many games, world premieres, and more games that will appear on Xbox Game Pass. The company also announced its ”Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase ” event, a 90-minute event that will highlight games by Xbox Games Studios, Bethesda, and other partners. The event will be broadcast live on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Both Bethesda and Microsoft have their own lineup under Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios. After a wave of acquisitions for developers, Microsoft now has several studios that develop games under the banner of Xbox Games Studios.

Microsoft has already unveiled upcoming new titles such as Fable, Forza Motorsport, and Sequence: Final Yr, and we’ve heard of an additional video game from another title unveiled at the Xbox presentation last summer. Otherwise, Microsoft’s most promising games are the world premieres of new titles coming to the Xbox Game Pass. As for Bethesda, we’re keeping our fingers crossed that we can study an extra Starfield and a brand new Indiana Jones game.

Confirmed attendees include Sega, Bandai Namco, Nintendo, Capcom, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, Square Enix, Bethesda, Nintendo, and others.

After Microsoft completed its enormous acquisition of ZeniMax Media in March to Bethesda, Bethesda’s parent company, its big E3 event showcasing the upcoming Xbox and Bethesda games will be the first opportunity to see what the two companies have come up with.

While most of the Xbox and Bethesda presentations will remain a mystery until its broadcast date, there are a few rumors that could give us a glimpse of what will and won’t appear. Microsoft’s biggest rival Sony has not announced a summer game, but showed gameplay footage of Horizon: Forbidden West on May 27. Numerous potential titles will be shown on Microsoft’s big E3 to showcase the upcoming Xbox and Bethesda video games.

Microsoft will host a combined showcase for all of its upcoming games, a recent report reveals. A showcase for upcoming Xbox titles such as Halo Infinite, EverWild, A promised, Perfect Dark, Forza Motorsport and more will tease upcoming versions for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

In addition to the virtual E3, Microsoft is also hosting a virtual Xbox fanfest. The Xbox returns in digital form this year, and registrations are now open. Microsoft has announced a digital fanfest, and you can sign up today to learn more.

The attempt to come to an all-online E3 this year is a significant event for a number of reasons not least because it is the first joint announcement show between the two companies since Microsoft acquired Bethesda last year and kicks off at 10 a.m. PT, which could be a bearable 6 pm evening for US and British people. According to the announcement, the event will include games derived from the historic marriage of Xbox and Bethesda.

Bethesda has held an E3 press conference every year since it was owned by Microsoft, which bought the company in September, but this will be a chance to showcase the partnership on a much larger scale. Microsoft promises that during the Holiday Season, viewers will look at titles that come from not only the new console but also the Game Pass platform. Since the purchase of Bethesda, the Xbox has hosted such an event to give fans a glimpse of what’s on the horizon.