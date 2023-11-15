Microsoft is all set to distance itself from relying on Nvidia’s processors for specific AI applications in a strategic move. This move comes after the release of its custom cloud computing chip Azure Maia 100, for its Azure cloud service. The new chip was unveiled at Microsoft’s annual developer conference, Ignite, on Wednesday. It is a formidable in-house chip tailored to handle diverse AI workloads ranging from generative AI to extensive language model training and inference. This strategic development signals Microsoft’s ambitious foray into the realm of hardware solutions, focusing on optimizing performance and elevating the capabilities of its cloud services.

Azure Maia 100: Pioneering In-House Chip

Microsoft’s Azure Maia 100 uses a cutting-edge 5-nanometer process and boasts an impressive 105 billion transistors. This represents a substantial leap from Nvidia’s top-tier GPU, the H100, which only has 80 billion transistors. Even though the specific performance metrics have yet to be disclosed, Microsoft is set to release the benchmarks once the chip is finally released. The Maia chip is slated to make its debut in Microsoft’s data centers early next year, initially to power its own Bing, Microsoft 365, and Azure OpenAI services.

Diversifying the Data Center: Azure Cobalt CPU

Microsoft has also introduced the Azure Cobalt, a data center CPU versatile enough to complement its Maia AI Accelerator. This processor was developed based on an ARM instruction-set architecture which is a licensed design from ARM Holdings. The Cobalt 100 is a 64-bit processor that has 128 computing cores per die and boasts a 40% reduction in power consumption when compared to other ARM-based chips, according to Microsoft. Scott Guthrie, the executive vice president of Microsoft’s Cloud + AI Group, has highlighted the significance of these chips in maximizing performance, diversifying the supply chain, and offering customers infrastructure choices to foster AI innovation.

A Strategic Move Amid Industry Trends

Microsoft’s decision to develop these new AI chips aligns with a broader trend observed amongst other major cloud vendors. Alphabet’s Google Cloud unit employs the Tensor Processing Unit (TPU), while Amazon Web Services makes use of the Trainium accelerator. This collective shift shines a light on the role of specialized AI hardware in augmenting computational capabilities for intricate tasks.

Potential Impact on Nvidia’s Dominance

Even though the Azure Maia 100 marks a substantial stride in AI hardware development, its immediate impact on Nvidia’s leadership position remains uncertain. Nvidia’s H100 GPU, with its groundbreaking performance, has been the preferred choice for AI applications so far. Nvidia’s software ecosystem, CUDA, is famed for its advantage in swiftly building and deploying AI applications. Microsoft might have a hard time luring away customers who are used to the extensive community support and familiarity with Nvidia’s platform.

Nvidia’s Response: H200 Tensor Core GPU

Nvidia has not been complacent in the face of emerging threats. The company recently introduced its H200 Tensor Core GPU, which promises performance boosts of up to 90% over its previous chip, the H100. Nvidia is gearing up to ship out systems with the new chip by the second quarter of 2024. Nvidia’s proactive approach demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a competitive edge by continually advancing its hardware offerings.

The Azure Maia 100 and the Azure Cobalt CPU’s introduction underscores Microsoft’s dedication to innovation and providing a diversified infrastructure stack. While the immediate impact on Nvidia’s dominance remains uncertain, the new releases set the stage for heightened competition and ongoing advancements in AI hardware technology.