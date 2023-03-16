Microsoft’s Next-Gen Xbox Console in the Works with a Codename

Recent regulatory filings have revealed that Microsoft is working on a new Xbox console that is intended to succeed the Xbox Series X and XS. The console is said to have a codename that appears to contain around 15 characters, suggesting that it may be a combination of two words. The information was inadvertently revealed during Microsoft’s ongoing trial with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which is currently suing to block Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard on antitrust grounds.

Sony has been heavily involved in the FTC lawsuit and is one of the biggest opponents of the deal. As a result of Microsoft’s back-and-forth with the regulator and Sony, some unintended effects have occurred for the Japanese gaming giant. In one legal disclosure, the FTC confirmed that a next-gen Xbox console is already in the works. The March 14 motion signed by the complaint counsel seeks to compel Microsoft to produce documentation related to its tenth-generation gaming system, including its codename.

While the provisional moniker was redacted from the public copy of the filing, it is believed that the codename contains two words. Microsoft has a history of using codenames for its consoles during development. For example, the Xbox Series X and Series S were code-named Anaconda and Lockhart, respectively. Prior to that, the Xbox One was internally designated as Project Durango, whereas the Xbox 360 and the original Xbox were called Project Natal and Project Midway, respectively.

The FTC is interested in learning more about Microsoft’s next-gen hardware plans because of the essence of its lawsuit. The regulator is trying to prove that allowing Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard would result in antitrust problems in the future. The complaint counsel believes that getting a clearer view of Microsoft’s long-term gaming plans would provide it with the arguments it needs to prove that owning the Call of Duty maker would give Xbox too much easily abused power.

Microsoft has already provided the FTC’s lawyers with some documents detailing its gaming division’s strategic business goals, including its PS6 rival by a specific codename. However, the filing counsel isn’t satisfied with the scope of the provided documentation and is now trying to compel Microsoft to be more transparent in its disclosures prior to the trial. Many industry watchers have predicted that Microsoft is likely to complete its Activision Blizzard acquisition since February, positing that the FTC’s opposition to the $69 billion deal has little legal merit.

In conclusion, Microsoft is working on a next-gen Xbox console that is intended to succeed the Xbox Series X/S, and it has a codename that appears to contain around 15 characters. The information was revealed during Microsoft’s ongoing trial with the FTC, which is suing to block Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard on antitrust grounds. The regulator is interested in Microsoft’s long-term gaming plans to prove that owning the Call of Duty maker would give Xbox too much easily abused power. Microsoft has provided some documentation but may be compelled to disclose more information prior to the trial. Many industry watchers predict that Microsoft is likely to complete its Activision Blizzard acquisition.