The follow-up to Capcom’s 2012 hit role-playing game, Dragon’s Dogma 2, is already available on the Play Store and has garnered positive reviews from reviewers for its vast universe and complex features. However, some gamers aren’t very fond of the game, and user reviews on Steam presently have it rated as “Mixed.” The game’s microtransactions are the root of a lot of the more unfavorable comments.

However, Dragon’s Dogma 2’s PC performance problems aren’t very pleasant to players. After more than seven thousand user reviews, the new game is now ranked at a mixed review aggregate on Steam. “Crash while editing controller settings. To check if my settings were saved, open the preferences and crash. After spending 30 minutes creating a character, you launch the game and it crashes. One unimpressive user review states, “Now, every time I hover over the game, it crashes.”

Unraveling Performance Issues and Denuvo Criticisms

Some user reviews point to serious PC stuttering problems. “I was surprised that the game, with DLSS enabled on Ultra Performance, could hardly manage 40 frames per second in the wilderness at the lowest settings. This was awful, according to another assessment. The Denuvo anti-tampering software in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is also being criticized in other reviews, which claim that it’s to blame for some of the performance problems, such as stuttering and frame rate decreases.

Other players aren’t too fond of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s microtransaction choices elsewhere. The tweets that follow demonstrate how Capcom is marketing in-game goodies like camping kits, which let you set up camp and relax with your group of Pawns anytime you come across a campfire in the woods, as well as other features like the ability to modify the character you created.

Others, though, are retaliating against this idea. For instance, the content producer below emphasizes that Dragon’s Dogma 2 allows players to acquire every microtransaction item. The player in question doesn’t need to buy a microtransaction item after more than 100 hours in Capcom’s new game, Wakestones and Rift Crystals, which can be obtained simply by exploring the game’s expansive world.

Embracing Friction for Immersive Gameplay

The primary grievances voiced by players who bought the game are that it’s a full-priced single-player game with microtransactions, that it’s a pay-to-win strategy, and that it hides key personalization options behind a gate. On March 22, Capcom responded to these issues as well as further critiques on Steam. Although a sizable portion of the essay is devoted to paid DLC, the piece also discusses issues with crashes and bugs. Capcom reminds players that most of the products that may be bought as microtransactions can also be earned through in-game activities.

Many users haven’t altered their opinions despite the goods’ in-game availability since they point out that the game’s resources are scarce. However, now is the time to discuss the kind of game that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is. It is a game with several design decisions intended to create friction and make living in its universe less comfortable or easier than necessary.