More layoffs to come? Meta gives poor performance reviews to thousands of employees

Bloomberg reported that these amendments come after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg declared 2023 the “year of efficiency” in a sign that the social media giant is looking forward to cut off expenses and increase speed.

Citing a source who told the paper, Bloomberg reported that low performance ratings could cause more employees to leave the company. These poor reviews could signify bad news for Meta employees who are weary of the fact that the company could be preparing for another round of downsizing it’s workforce. Meta laid off 13 per cent of its entire workforce, or about 11,000 employees, late last year.

Addressing the current performance reviews sent out to employees, a Meta spokesperson told WSJ: “We’ve always had a goal-based culture of high performance, and our review process is intended to incentivize long-term thinking and high-quality work, while helping employees get actionable feedback.”

In the meantime, the Financial Times reported last week that Meta has delayed finalising the budgets of multiple teams as it prepares a fresh round of layoffs.

Since November 2022, layoffs by the US tech industry have grabbed headlines. Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Amazon have together slacked off approximately 200,000 IT professionals—at least 30 per cent of them Indians on H-1B and L1 visas—to leave. Google will also be letting go of more employees in regions other than India.