Top Upcoming EVs of 2021 – A peek into the future

Over the last few years, the world has realized that it’s high time to adapt to sustainable energy. Currently, the most cost-effective and reliable source is electrical energy. Until now, almost all the major automotive companies have announced to be all-electric by the next 2 decades. Even the sales of EVs have grown from 1.9 % to 2.5% last year, which shows that people are heading towards the clean energy path. 2020 witnessed the launch of 17 Evs from 12 companies. But the numbers will be nearly double to 31 Evs from 21 automobile brands in 2021. Hence this year is considered to bring a huge swift in the automobile industry.

Last year also saw the launch of 7 SUVs along 10 cars, including sedans and hatchbacks. Interestingly, this year, we get to see the launch of another major category – The pickup trucks! It is expected that 6 pickup trucks will be launched this year, along with 13 SUVs and 11 sedans. How fascinating, right!

Among all these amazing launches, we decided to bring you the top 5 picks, which we found fascinating among the 31 Evs.

Here are our top 4 picks of the most interesting EVs of 2021 –

Hummer EV

It’s almost unbelievable when you hear that General Motors is planning to launch the Hummer as an EV pickup truck! I mean, can it get any more classic? What’s even more exciting about this EV is that it promises to be as robust and capable as fuel-powered ones. It has a massive range of 350 miles and an amazing charging ability that allows it to charge 100 miles in just 10 minutes!

General Motors has certainly outdone itself with this new EV Hummer in terms of technology. It is capable of doing everything. Literally, everything! It has a “Crab-walk” feature which allows the driver to move all 4 wheels and drive diagonally. It also comes with great safety features, including full-body perceptibility with 18 cameras, including some beneath the body. Look at this official video posted by General Motors to be in awe of this EV, like we are!

Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla is known for pushing boundaries, and that is what it did with the Cybertruck. The design of Cybertruck is so unique. Something never witnessed in electric or combustion vehicles. It’s been designed to work as a truck but with the features of a sports car.

It has a range of 250 miles, and the Cybertrack with a single motor will be starting from $39,900. It can reach from 0 to 60 mph in just 6.5 seconds. The hype for the Cybertruck is real. According to Tesla, it has already received over 250,000 preorders for this EV.

Polestar Precept

Volvo’s Polestar is one of the leading luxury EV brands in the world. Until a while ago, Precept was a concept design. But the Swedish automakers have confirmed that it’s going to production.

The Polestar Precept is supposed to be the new flagship substituting the Polestar 1, which is in its final production year. Polestar is dedicated to being an eco-friendly luxury brand. It’s not just the zero-emission that the EV brand is focusing on. It has also been said that the materials used to build the car are also environment friendly.

Nissan Ariya

Unfortunately, due to Tesla’s popularity, Nissan’s contribution to the EV sector often goes unpraised. It’s been an unsung hero in the sector with just one model but a great success rate – Nissan Leaf.

Now, Nissan is gearing up to compete with Tesla X and other brands with its new electric car, Ariya. It is expected to launch in mid-2021 in Japan. The Ariya comes with a two-wheel-drive version which allows all-wheel-drive performance. Going by the design, its minimalistic approach gives it a fresh look, and it will be interesting to see how this SUV competes with its 12 other rivals.

That was our list of the top 4 Evs of 2021. Let us know which electric vehicle excites you the most! Until then, be safe.