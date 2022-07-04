Moto G42 powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and 50Mp Camera launched officially

After revealing it late last month, Motorola has officially released the Moto G42 in India today. The smartphone was released in Brazil last month and boasts features like an AMOLED display, Dolby Atmos speakers, 50MP triple cameras, and more. Here are the complete details about specifications and pricing for the newly launched smartphone by Motorola.

Moto G42 Specifications and Features

The Moto G42 is the replacement of the Moto G41 and shares a similar plan. It has an upward triple-camera module on the back and a poke hole shown in the top community on the front. Regardless, the contraption has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED show with a standard 60Hz invigorate rate, DCI-P3 variety range, and a 20:9 perspective proportion.

A 16MP selfie camera is situated inside the front poke hole pattern. The Moto G42 has a triple-camera plan on the back, with a 50MP principal focal point, an 8MP super-wide focal point, and a 2MP large-scale sensor.

The Snapdragon 680 CPU controls the cell phone, which is joined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inside stockpiling. The coordinated microSD card takes into consideration capacity development of up to 1TB. Inside the contraption is a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging capacities.

Aside from these, the Moto G42 has twin sound system speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a side-mounted finger impression sensor, a 3.5mm sound attachment, Face Unlock, NFC, and a USB-C connector for charging and information transmission.

Moreover, the contraption is water-impervious to IP52 guidelines. It runs a close stock rendition of Android 12 and will be upgradeable to Android 13. It is accessible in two variety choices: Atlantic Green and Metallic Rose. This large number of highlights makes the smartphone somewhat more aggressive in the financial plan cell phone class.

Moto G42 – Pricing and offers

As far as estimating, the Moto G42 is accessible in India for Rs 13,999. It will be accessible for buy on Flipkart starting July 11. Individuals might get it for Rs 12,999 inferable from a Rs 1,000 prompt rebate on SBI Bank cards.

Moreover, buyers might set aside to Rs 2,000 on Jio re-energizes and Rs 549 on ZEE5 yearly memberships. The Moto G42 presently has a microsite on Flipkart, affirming that it will be accessible in India on July 4.

This compares with the presentation of the Xiaomi 12S series in China and all through the world. Is it true that you are thinking about purchasing a Moto G42 smartphone? Remark your decision down underneath:

