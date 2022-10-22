Motorola to launch Moto Razr and Moto Edge smartphone in 2023

Lenovo’s subsidiary, Motorola is reportedly gearing up to launch their innovation plus flagship smartphone for this upcoming year. As per reports and also as you read in the title itself, for the upcoming year we will get to see new Moto Razr phones and also flagship Edge smartphones.

Giving you a major glimpse about the leaks, it’s been speculated that we will get see two new Edge series flagships including the standard Edge 40 and the pro variant which will be Edge 40 Pro. Both phones will be the new successor model to the previously launched Edge 30 series.

Alongside Edge models, we also have reports claiming Motorola will be launching two different variants of the Moto Razr phone. Probably one will be a standard and another will be a Pro variant or does this mean Motorola will be following the same footprint as Samsung where we will see a Flip as well as a foldable smartphone? Let’s take a deep look at Motorola’s plan.

Motorola to launch two Moto Razr

Talking about these upcoming flagships, it’s been said that we have two new Moto Razr smartphones. However, we are yet to receive an update about what exactly is Motorola planning because, unlike the previous year, this time we will see the company adding another new variant. We will be updating you about the smartphone variant as things get a little clear in the coming future.

So far, we can say this leak becoming a reality because there have been leaks coming out from popular and trusted tipsters like Evan Blass who have already agreed to the fact that we will see two new Razr phones this year.

Both phones are going through their development phase, and currently, it’s being codenamed Juno and Venus by the Research and development division of Motorola. You can also checkout his tweet embedded down below:

There are gonna be two RAZRs next year: one codenamed Juno, and the other Venus. (The one about to launch, a.k.a. razr 22, is Maven.) — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 19, 2022

It’s been said that the phone has been codenamed Juno will be getting its power from a Qualcomm chipset which will be the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, and also this smartphone will be getting a high-end display supporting up to 144Hz of faster refresh rate. There are no such details leaked about the Razr phone codenamed Venus.

New Leaks on Motorola Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro

We also have leaks and rumors about the new Edge flagship smartphone for 2023. Here it’s been said that both smartphones are also in the development phase and are codenamed Bronco and Canyon.

Talking about the specification side, the regular Edge 40 series is said to feature a Qualcomm chipset which is the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and then we will see a bigger display (size not defined) that will support up to FULL HD+ resolution. On the camera side, there will be a flagship 50MP rear main sensor coupled with a 13MP Ultra Wide Angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor too.

The Pro variant which is the Moto Edge 40 Pro will be getting a display upgrade featuring a 165Hz faster refresh rate and it will be coupled with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

On the camera side, we will see some upgrades like a 60MP rear main sensor coupled with a 50MP Ultra Wide Angle sensor and then a 12MP telephoto lens for zooming capabilities.