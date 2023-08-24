Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max – Latest Leaks are out!

The new Apple products, including the new Apple iPhone 15 series, which has been anticipated to make its way to release in the upcoming month, will be among the many products that will be available in Techtempber (September), especially with the new products by Apple.

Looking at the most recent leaks and rumors, it has been speculated that the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro, specifically the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is the top model in the entire iPhone 15 lineup, will be coming with an amazing set of features.

There is already a lot of anticipation for this new Apple iPhone 15 series, especially for the Pro models.

If you’ve been considering upgrading to a new flagship iPhone, we’ve got you covered with a great selection of features that you should check out.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max -Latest Leaks and Release Date, Specification and More

There have been many rumors and leaks floating around about new Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max models where it’s been said that this new flagship iPhone will be coming with a great set of features we have the latest leaks and rumors specifically about the release date and specification of this new phone.

Starting with the specification side, the utmost anticipated specification of this new iPhone is its amazingly powered chipset where we will be getting to see the latest A17 Bionic chipset which has been developed under the 3NM process.

Also Read: Apple Mysteriously Deletes Tweet Unveiling iPhone 15 Launch Date

This new 3NM processor will not be efficient in terms of battery consumption but also this new processor will be offering an amazingly faster processor in terms of its performance too.

Besides the processor, we also have a report claiming that this new Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will be developed under a new Titanium body which is an upgrade over the usual Aluminium case we got to see with the previous flagship models.

On the camera side, it’s been also said that this new iPhone 15 Pro Max will be coming with an amazing camera upgrade where speculations claim that this new iPhone 15 Pro Max will be coming with the latest in Periscope len out of the box which will be offering amazing zoom capabilities too.

Also, Apple has been planning to take the water resistance as well as dust resistance to the next level, and this time Apple is looking to upgrade its rating to the latest IP68 Rating.

Also Read: Mark Gurman talks about the release date on Apple iPhone 15 Series

The Cupertino giant is also considering upgrading the battery where we will be getting to see a bigger 4852mAh battery which will be combined with the latest new as well as faster RAM of up to 8GB.

This new RAM will be the latest new LPDDR5 RAM. Also, there has been rumors claiming that this new Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will be coming with the latest new Action Button instead of the slider button.

Talking about this new Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to come with the latest hardware but infact it will also come with the latest iOS update which is going to be the iOS 17 too.

On the display side, we will be getting to see the same Dynamic Island display out of the box and infact this new display is expected to make its way to all the models this year.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 15 Series: USB-C Port & 30W Charging Expected

When Will Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Release?

Talking about the release date, this new Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max has been anticipated to be released with other iPhone 15 models in September.

Also Read: Apple to Integrate Health Related Features with “Apple AirPods Pro 3”

However, the release date has not been confirmed but we have strong leaks and rumors claiming that this new iPhone 15 Pro Max alongside the other iPhone 15 models including the regular iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and also iPhone 15 Pro will be making its way to release in 13th of September this year.

We will have to wait for an official confirmation which is expected to be announced officially by Apple anytime soon.

Comments

comments