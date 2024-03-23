Finally, there is a new owner of McLaren Group. With an increase in its shareholding from 60% to 100%, Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the nation’s sovereign wealth fund, now owns all of the carmakers. Regarding the implications for McLaren Automotive, there are insufficient specifics. Executive Chairman Paul Walsh of the group stated that the change “will further enable us to focus on delivering our long-term business plan.” Investments in cutting-edge goods and technology will be part of that. Paul Walsh, the executive chairman of McLaren Group, stated in a statement;

“We are delighted at Mumtalakat’s continued commitment to McLaren through this deal. This will further enable us to focus on delivering our long-term business plan, including investment in new products and technologies while continuing to explore potential technical partnerships with industry partners.”

McLaren’s Resurgence: Reimagining the Hypercar Landscape

It appears that McLaren Automotive now has the capital required to finance the creation of new models and expand its range of vehicles. Due to financial difficulties, the supercar manufacturer had to sell some of its vintage cars in 2022 to pay for the postponed Artura supercar. The previous year, McLaren sold both its Formula 1 plant and headquarters. The company hired a new CEO in 2022, and in 2023 they introduced the 750S, the successful 720S replacement. In the latter part of last year, it also unveiled an updated GT supercar, renaming it the GTS.

Rumor has it that the corporation may introduce its new hypercar before year’s end. It’s reportedly going to have a plug-in hybrid V8 engine that produces over 1,000 horsepower, and McLaren is already fine-tuning it. It is said to include gullwing doors instead of the brand’s dihedral ones, a brand-new carbon-fiber chassis, and suspension parts that are 3D printed. Michael Leiters, who became CEO of McLaren a few months ago, acknowledged that earlier versions were immature goods. As the business strives to grow, adapt, and raise the caliber of its output, the new owners ought to assist in providing resources and stability.

Mumtalakat now fully own McLaren

In 2007, Bahrain’s Mumtalakat made its debut in the industry when it bought a 30% share in McLaren Group from the company’s founders, Ron Dennis and Mansour Ojjeh. The important cooperation started with this first investment. Mumtalakat is now the only owner of the McLaren Group, while the latter still owns a majority (67%) of McLaren Racing, which consists of the company’s Formula E, IndyCar, and Extreme E projects in addition to its Formula One operation.

The bad phase of McLaren

For McLaren, the last few years have not been easy. Worldwide racing activities were hampered and automobile manufacture was temporarily halted due to the COVID-19 epidemic. In 2020, a significant reorganization was required due to financial difficulties, which regrettably resulted in job losses. New problems surfaced when economies recovered, such as interruptions in the global supply chain and a lack of computer chips.

Production was delayed by problems McLaren had with the debut of their Artura hybrid. In the first nine months of 2023, these circumstances added up to a substantial pre-tax loss of £276 million. Mumtalakat has shown a long-term commitment to the future of McLaren Group, as seen by his plan to acquire full control of the firm in 2023, despite its recent difficulties.