PvE in Overwatch 2 has allegedly been abandoned due to the game’s initial narrative mission batch’s weak sales. As to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, Blizzard has decided to discontinue all OW2 PvE moving forward and concentrate on the competitive PvP experience. With its Season 6 Invasion, which featured three narrative missions, Overwatch 2 launched what was supposed to be the first patch of PvE content for the game last year.

Because the missions didn’t sell well, Blizzard decided to fire most of the PvE mission developers and scrap any more PvE material. Moreover, the developers did not get any profit-sharing bonuses from the firm this month because of the low sales. The missions had a mixed reception when they were released. The PvE experience was only a bare shadow of what was once promised when Overwatch 2 was originally shown. The highly replayable Hero Mode missions and the upgradeable talent tree were removed, giving fans something more equivalent to the free archive missions from OW1.

Aaron Keller, the game director, explained not long after declaring that a significant amount of the game’s PvE will be removed. He said;

“We struggled to find our footing with the Hero Mission experience early on. Scope grew. We were trying to do too many things at once and we lost focus.”

Although the developers have already shifted their attention to player-versus-player gameplay, Overwatch 2’s story will not stop here. Spokesman for Blizzard Andrew Reynolds stated;

“Decisions like these are in service to our community and based on feedback, which is also good for our business and the future of the game. [We’re] exploring new experiences, big and small, which will push the frontiers of the Overwatch universe.”

This information was released shortly after a Kotaku article exposed some of the difficulties the team had when creating the PvE content for a game that was intended for PvP warfare. Numerous former workers also accused Blizzard executives of impeding their advancement in the mode.

Players’ discontent and Criticism

The PvE campaign was canceled, and the Overwatch community is furious about it. They believe that their free content was abandoned in favor of commercial options. Users bemoaned the game’s fundamental experience being diluted and early promises being broken. Players took to the forums to express their annoyance at Blizzard for what they saw as a bait-and-switch approach in the PvE content of Overwatch 2. A wave of unhappiness resulted from the decision to charge for features that were previously free of charge.

Comparison with Overwatch 1

A degradation in the PvE experience was highlighted by drawing comparisons to the free archive missions of Overwatch 1. Players were disappointed and resentful because they felt let down by the new PvE scenarios’ shallowness and change in emphasis. A picture of player annoyance and discontent is painted by the community’s reaction to the Overwatch 2 PvE campaign’s termination. There has been a lot of outrage and criticism from the community about the choice to commercialize formerly free content and the seeming lack of work put into the PvE experience. It will be difficult for Blizzard to win back player confidence and allay the worries of their devoted fan base.